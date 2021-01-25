Oppo Band fitness tracker could launch in India soon

Oppo Band India launch could happen soon as the fitness tracker has been spotted on Indian Bureau of Indian Standards certification site. The Oppo Band fitness tracker was initially launched back in June 2020, but it was China only release. It looks like the Band will go global in the coming days and India launch is also on the horizon.

Mukul Sharma, popularly known as Stufflistings, spotted the Oppo Band on the Indian BIS certification site. Oppo Band comes with “OB19B1” model number. Since the band is already received certification, we can expect the launch of Oppo Band imminently.

OPPO Band could soon launch in India, as it has received the Indian BIS certification.#OPPO #OPPOBand pic.twitter.com/tUCPCn2ei9January 25, 2021

The Oppo Band in China is available in three variants - Oppo Band, Oppo Band EVA and Oppo Band Fashion Edition. Apart from the colour options, band material, strap size, and NFC, everything else remains the same.

Oppo Band specifications and features

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Band packs in a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126 × 294 pixels of resolution. Oppo also says the display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It has a 2.5D curved glass that protects the screen. The Fashion edition comes with a metal ring, stainless steel wristband material while the regular edition offers TPU and aluminium alloy combo. There is no button on board as all the interaction happens via the touch screen.

Underneath the Oppo Band, there is a 100mAh battery which is said to last about two weeks on a single charge. The pogo pin charger will juice it up completely within 1.5 hours. Just like many other budget fitness trackers, the Oppo Band also supports watch faces. In fact, the company has over 160 watch faces which can be set according to the requirement. The Band is powered by Apollo 3 chip under the hood and is also water-resistant up to 50 metres with a 5ATM certification.

As for the fitness features, the Oppo Band offers 12 sport modes and there is also the usual set of sensors such as real-time heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor to monitor the Blood-Oxygen levels. Other features includes sleep tracking, workout tracking, notifications from the phone, music control, weather, and find my phone. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Fashion edition comes with an NFC option.

Oppo Band price in India (expected)

The Oppo Band is priced at CNY 199 which is roughly Rs 2,250. In India, we can expect the pricing of the Oppo Band to be around Rs 2,500. With this pricing, Oppo will take on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 , and the recently launched OnePlus Band .

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!