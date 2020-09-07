Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase

The Oppo F17 Pro is now available in India. Starting today, the device will be available on online as well as offline stores. It was unveiled in India recently along with Oppo F17 and Enco W51 true wireless earbuds.

The Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs 22,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant and is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country. The device will be available in three colour options Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

Check out the Oppo F17 Pro on Amazon | Flipkart

For those who purchase the device on Amazon, you can avail Rs 1,500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance through prepaid payment method. Apart from that, you can also avail No cost EMI offers on the purchase.

Oppo F17 Specs

The Oppo F17 Pro sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,400 × 1,080 pixels. It is a 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90.7% screen-to-body ratio with a peak brightness of 800 nites. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for extra protection. However, Oppo F17 Pro misses out on the high refresh rate and you’ll have to settle for a 60Hz panel here. The key highlight of the device is its weight and thickness. The F17 Pro is just thick at 7.48mm and weighs just 164 grams. The build is plastic and the company has used 400mm nano-coating to give it a better look, feel, and grip.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset with an anti lagging solution which makes the device 22% faster than Oppo F15. The Oppo F17 Pro is available in only one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

On to the optics, the Oppo F17 Pro houses a total of six AI portrait cameras. There is a quad-camera stack. There is a primary 48MP ½-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and 8MP ultra-wide shooter followed by two 2MP mono sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed in a dual punch-hole cutout, which Oppo claims to be the world’s smallest cutout. You get a bunch of shooting modes such as AI PortraitColor, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Portrait, Dual Lens Bokeh, AI Super Clear Portrait, and AI Beautification 2.0.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery with Vooc 4.0 Flash Charge 30W. The device can be filled from 0 to 100% in just 53 minutes. There is also a Superpower saving mode that offers you extended battery life with limited app usage.