Oppo F17, F17 Pro and Enco W51 launch in India

Following weeks of teasers and hints , the design and camera-centric Oppo F17 and F17 Pro have now launched in India. The Enco W51 true wireless earbuds tagged along as well.

The devices were unveiled in an online musical launch event where a couple of Bollywood singers also performed. However, the main attraction of the show was still the Oppo F17 series. This was also the global debut for the latest F series devices, following the Oppo F15 in January. Oppo claims that the F17 is the “sleekest phone of 2020”.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Oppo F17 Pro sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,400 × 1,080 pixels. It is a 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90.7% screen-to-body ratio with a peak brightness of 800 nites. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for extra protection. However, Oppo F17 Pro misses out on the high refresh rate and you’ll have to settle for a 60Hz panel here. The key highlight of the device is its weight and thickness. The F17 Pro is just thick at 7.48mm and weighs just 164 grams. The build is plastic and the company has used 400mm nano-coating to give it a better look, feel, and grip.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset with an anti lagging solution which makes the device 22% faster than Oppo F15. The Oppo F17 Pro is available in only one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

On to the optics, the Oppo F17 Pro houses a total of six AI portrait cameras. There is a quad-camera stack. There is a primary 48MP ½-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and 8MP ultra-wide shooter followed by two 2MP mono sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed in a dual punch-hole cutout, which Oppo claims to be the world’s smallest cutout. You get a bunch of shooting modes such as AI PortraitColor, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Portrait, Dual Lens Bokeh, AI Super Clear Portrait, and AI Beautification 2.0.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery with Vooc 4.0 Flash Charge 30W. The device can be filled from 0 to 100% in just 53 minutes. There is also a Superpower saving mode that offers you extended battery life with limited app usage. The device will be available in three colour options Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

Oppo F17 specifications

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The vanilla Oppo F17 is slimmer than the Pro version at just 7.45mm and lighter by a gram weighing in at 163 grams. The younger sibling is slightly underpowered and comes in two configurations - 6+128GB and 8+128GB. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo F17 is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC, which recently debuted on Moto G9 in India. With Oppo F17, you are looking at a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch which houses the 16MP selfie shooter. To the back, you get a 16MP primary shooter with f/2.2, and 8MP wide-angle camera followed by two mono sensors which complete the quad-camera setup. It is also packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Oppo F17 comes in three colour options - Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange.

Oppo Enco W51

(Image credit: Oppo)

Alongside the Oppo F17 series, the company also unveiled a new TWS in India, the Oppo W51. This is the company’s third true wireless earbuds in India after the Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31, and Enco W11. The Oppo Enco W51 offers hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) feature.

There is a 7mm dynamic driver onboard with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a range of about 10 meters. Each earbud is packed with a 25mAh battery and the case is having 480mAh battery. On a single, the Oppo Enco W51 can last up to 3.5 hours and with the included case, you get up to 20 hours of playback. These are also IP54 rated against dust and water. It is available in White colour option.

Pricing and availability

Product Variant Price Oppo F17 Pro 8+128GB Rs 22,990 Oppo F17 6+128GB TBA Oppo F17 8+128GB TBA Oppo Enco W51 n/a Rs 4,999

The Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs 22,990 and will go on sale starting September 7 on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. Oddly, the pricing for the Oppo F17 wasn't revealed. We expect it to be announced by the first sale. The Oppo Enco W51 is priced at Rs 4,999.

Check out the Oppo F17 Pro on Amazon | Flipkart