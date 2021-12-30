Oppo A16k India launch by mid-January -- specifications and more

Audio player loading…

The Oppo A16K had launched in the Philippines early in November this year and we had speculated that it would appear in India in the sub-Rs.15,000 category. There is now information floating in that the smartphone would appear on Indian shores in the second week of January.

A report published by 91Mobiles quotes tipster Mukul Sharma claiming that the new handset would appear in the first or second week of January. The company brought the Oppo A16 as the successor to its Oppo A15 launched in October 2020, thus adding more devices to its series of budget phones under the A series in India.

The Oppo A16 came packed with the MediaTek Helio G35, a big 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera on the back. The company had also launched the Oppo A15s announced back in December with massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 11,490 and followed it up with a 128GB variant while retaining the same 4GB RAM.

Coming to the specifications of the upcoming Oppo A16K, the Indian variant could have 3GB RAM mapped to 32GB internal storage with a microSD card to boot. It has a 6.52-inch HD-plus water drop display with flat edges. However, the device could sport a lower 4,230mAh battery pack with 10W fast charging capabilities.

In the Philippines, the handset debuted with a mid-range MediaTek Helio G35 chip focused ostensibly for gaming needs. The device came with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. We do not know if Oppo would bring an additional variant with higher internal storage in India.

The device has an in-built 5MP selfie camera with the Oppo A16k also holding a 13MP camera with LED flash. It runs on ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11 with a face unlock feature but misses out on the fingerprint scanner from the past. The Oppo A16K measures 7.85mm and weigh 175 grams. The color options could include Black, White and a Blue hue though more would be known only at the launch.

From a connectivity point of view, the device comes with a dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The main shooter also includes features such as night filters and power-saving mode. On the price front, the device sold in the Philippines for PHP 6,999 (approx. Rs.10,300).

Our yearend reviews of technology, games and movies

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.