Oppo A16k with Helio G35, 4,230mAh battery launched

Barely three months after the launch of Oppo's mid-range smartphone, the Oppo A16 in India, the company has now announced a new variant in the same rage. The Oppo A6k features a water-drop notch display and a single rear camera.

The device was launched in the Philippines today and since the Oppo A15k was made available in India, we believe its successor too should arrive on our shores in a short time. In the past year, Oppo also launched the Oppo A15s was announced back in December with massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 11,490 and followed it up with a new variant with 128GB of storage while retaining the same 4GB RAM.

Specifications and price

The new Oppo A16k supports HD+ resolution display and is powered by a mid-range MediaTek Helio G35 chip focused ostensibly for gaming needs. The device comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It has a built-in storage that can hold a microSD card slot.

It has a large 4,230mAh battery with the option of charging through a microUSB port and features a dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. In addition, the Oppo A16k also comes with GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes in three colours - black, white and blue - and sports a sleek 7.9mm built.

The new device comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display that delivers 720x1,600 pixels of HD+ resolution on a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has an in-built 5MP selfie camera with the Oppo A16k also holding a 13MP camera with LED flash.

The device runs on ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11 that comes with a face unlock feature but misses out on the fingerprint scanner from the past.

The Oppo A16k unveiled in the Phillipines is priced at PHP 6,999 which works out to approximately Rs.10,300 and should arrive in India over the next couple of weeks.

The Oppo A16 became available in July with just one configuration in India that sported 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device came in Pearl Blue and Crystal Black colour options.

