Oppo A16 with MediaTek Helio G3 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

Oppo has added a new budget phone under its A series in India. The company has unveiled the Oppo A16 as the successor to the Oppo A15 from October 2020.

The Oppo A16 is already available on Amazon for purchase and some of its key features include MediaTek Helio G35, a big 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera on the back.

Oppo A16 price in India and availability

The Oppo A16 is available in a single configuration in India with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is available in Pearl Blue and Crystal Black colour options. It can be purchased from Amazon and offline retail stores across India.

Oppo A16 specs and features

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo A16 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It has a 60Hz screen refresh rate, 88.7% screen to body ratio, 71% NTSC colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 480 nits. In terms of processing power, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz and IMG GE8320 GPU.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Oppo)

For optics, you get a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP mono and a 2MP macro camera. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front 一 which is placed inside the dew-drop notch. A 5,000mAh battery is packed on the inside which comes with optimized night charging, smart temperature control and a Type-C port. The company has not revealed the charging speed.

The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support as well. Other features include a 3D sleek design, a 190-gram weight, 8.4mm thickness, a dual SIM slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a bunch of filters in the camera app.

