Oppo A15s gets new storage variant in India

Oppo A15s budget phone has got a new variant in India which brings double the storage compared to the existing model. The company has announced Oppo A15s in Inida with 128GB onboard storage.

The Oppo A15s was announced back in December with massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 11,490. During the launch, the Oppo A15s was available in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The new variant announced today comes with 128GB of storage while retaining the same 4GB RAM. Apart from the storage everything else remains the same.

Oppo A15s price and availability

The Opo A15s 4+64GB is available for Rs 12,490 while the newer 4+128GB variant is available for Rs 12,490. The device is available in Dynamic black, Fancy white and Rainbow silver colour options.

It is available on Amazon and across offline stores starting today.

Oppo A15s specifications

The Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display. It also comes with a new AI brightness feature that learns from your preference and automatically adjusts brightness, which comes in handy during outdoors. The Oppo A15s comes in a 3D curved design. The selfie camera is housed in the dew-drop notch.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear.

On to the camera department, the Oppo A15s features a triple rear camera setup. There is a 13MP primary shooter followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module is arranged in a square design. To the front, the Oppo A15s sports an 8MP selfie camera. It features a bunch of shooting modes like portrait bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and up to 21 different styles of landscape and scenic shots. There is also a filter for photos and videos.

The Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 out of the box based on Android 10. It is packed with a 4,230mAh battery which supports 10W charging. Other features include IMG GE8320 GPU, thin and light design, and AI face unlock.

