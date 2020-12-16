Budget-centric Oppo A15s with 5000 mAh battery launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has unveiled its new budget-focused smartphone, the A15s in India. This is a slightly updated version of the Oppo A15 that was launched just a couple of months back in the country.

The Oppo A15s comes with a 3D curved design with a 6.52-inch waterdrop display, triple camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A15s price and availability

The price of Oppo A15s in India has been set at Rs. 11,490 and is available in Dynamic black, Fancy white and Rainbow silver colour options. The phone will be available starting December 21 through Amazon apart from preferred offline sales partners.

Under a limited time offer, consumers purchasing the phone from Amazon can avail 10 per cent instant bank discount on HDFC debit and credit cards and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. This offer is valid from December 21 to 25.

Oppo A15s specifications and features

The Oppo A15s rocks a 6.52-inch 720p LCD panel with a 1600*720-pixel resolution with a water drop notch housing the selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek P35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a storage enhancement support of up to 256GB.

A triple camera setup is present on the phone to perform the regular duties – with the primary sensor being a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with depth-sensing capabilities. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

A 4230 mAh battery powers the device which runs on Android 10 powered Color OS 7.2 out of the box.