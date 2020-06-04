Oppo A12, A52, A11k likely to launch soon in India

Oppo refreshed its A series a few months back with the launch of A31 (2020) in India. Now, latest leaks have pointed out that the company will launch the next A series of Smartphones, the Oppo A11k, A12 and A52 in India soon.

91Mobiles along with tipster Ishan Agarwal have reported that the devices will be launching as early as next week in the country. Thanks to information leaked from retail sources, some introductory offers and discounts for the Oppo A12 are also visible.

(Image credit: Akash_Wadhwani (Twitter) )

Oppo A12- Launch Offers

The poster shows the company will offer an extended warranty of up to 6 months. Bank offers include a 5% cashback from Bank of Baroda, ICICI and Federal Bank. Apart from this, other banks like ICICI, Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank and HDB Financial services are mentioned which are likely to give no cost EMI options.

Oppo A12 Expected Specifications

The Oppo A12 debuted in Indonesia back in April. It has a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch. Mediatek’s Helio P35 runs the device which when paired with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB storage, should perform daily tasks well.

On the back, there is a Fingerprint sensor and Oppo branding. The rear camera setup boasts a dual 13MP and 2MP sensor along with an LED flashlight. Front has a 5MP selfie shooter.

Apart from this, the phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-SD card expandable upto 256GB for storage expansion, 4G voLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS for connectivity. It packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo A11k Specifications

Further, Ishan says the Oppo A11k will be similar to the Oppo A12. Instead, the difference will only be with the device packing a 2GB RAM, 32GB storage instead of the 3GB found on the A12.

Additionally, the back of the phone will have a slightly different design and it will omit the diamond cut pattern found on the Oppo A12.

Oppo A52 Specifications

Regarding the Oppo A52, the device launched in China back in April. Looking at the specs, it has a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Optics include a quad-camera setup with a 12MP Primary Sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens. The 8MP shooter does the job of selfies in the front.

The device will pack in a 5,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

Both the entry level Oppo A12 and the A11k are said to come with Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9 but the A52 is expected to come with Android 10 out of the box.

Oppo A12 is priced at IDR 2,499 in Indonesia which is around Rs.12,300. Looking at the specs we can expect the same pricing here. Further, the Oppo A11k is tipped to cost Rs.8,999.

As for the A52, the device will have a price tag of around RMB 1,599 (approx Rs.17,395) in China but we are yet to know the Indian prices.