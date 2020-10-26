The OnePlus Nord N100 is the cheapest OnePlus phone in a long while

We were expecting a OnePlus Nord Lite at some point, to follow up the OnePlus Nord, and it's been announced - sort of.

Meet the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and Nord N100, two new affordable phones unveiled by the brand looking to hit some new price points and entice new buyers.

These are the best OnePlus phones

Check out our OnePlus 8T review

Here's what you should know about the iPhone 12

These handsets bring some pretty impressive specs considering the cost - the N10 5G has a display and camera that sound great for its cost, and the N100 sounds like a veritable battery beast.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Of the new duo, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is perhaps the most closely related to the Nord with quite a few impressive features for its price. It's available for £329 (roughly $430, AU$600) - we'll update this article when global pricing is unveiled.

The phone has a 6.49-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, and that refresh speed particularly is impressive for a low-cost phone, but you'd have to wonder what's been removed to achieve that spec for this price point.

The chipset used is a Snapdragon 690, a good processor for the price, and it's paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The battery is 4,300mAh, smaller than the N100 (as you'll see in a moment), but the 30W charging should allow you to power up the battery really quickly. As the name suggests, there's also 5G compatibility (although OnePlus has confirmed to TechRadar it's only the widely-used sub-6 band, not the mmWave that's used for hyper-speeds in some parts of the world).

When it comes to the camera there are 64MP main snapper joined by ultra-wide, macro and monochrome extras, though the resolutions of the sensors haven't been detailed. There's a 16MP front-facing camera too, for selfie work, but we've not heard of any interesting additional features there.

OnePlus Nord N100

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Then there's the OnePlus Nord N100, a handset seemingly destined for our round-up of the best cheap phones. It has a low price of £179 in the UK (which converts to about $230, AU$330) - that's the cheapest phone OnePlus has put out in a long time.

The Nord N100 has a 6.52-inch screen - the resolution and refresh rate haven't been detailed, but we'd guess they were HD and 60Hz respectively. It's broken up by a 'punch-hole' cut-out in the top left.

The chipset here is the Snapdragon 460, which won't return incredible processing powers but it'll likely be good for the price point. There's also 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM - no 5G by the sounds of it.

Perhaps the biggest selling point here is the 5,000mAh battery and, depending on the phone's display specs (that have yet to be detailed) it could power the handset for two whole days of use.

Charging is 18W which is okay - these specs sound a lot like the Moto G8 Power Lite, which has a similar price too.

There's a 13MP main camera joined by a bokeh and macro camera on the rear, but they, like the selfie camera, have unspecified resolutions.

We need to know a lot more about these phones before we can say they sound truly exciting - we're waiting on more info from OnePlus at the moment and we'll make sure to get full reviews on both as soon as possible.

The Nord N100 goes on sale on November 10, whereas the Nord N10 5G will be available later in November, so both are coming pretty soon. There's no news on US availability, though unlike for the original Nord, it does sound like the handsets will go on sale there eventually.