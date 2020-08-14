OnePlus announces Red Cable Day offers for its community

OnePlus has announced a new initiative to the Indian users today. The smartphone maker has announced Red Cable Day to celebrate the growing user community.

Staring this August, OnePlus will have host Red Cable Day to give it back to the community. The company has decided to go with 17th every month. OnePlus said that this will be the company’s sincere contributions to the brand’s success in India.

For those who are wondering about the date. It was on December 17 OnePlus was founded and the company has now decided to celebrate on 17th of every month starting August 2020 in India and offer multiple benefits to the Red Cable Club members(literally every OnePlus users). As part of this initiative, Red Cable Club members can avail benefits and offers on oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and the OnePlus Exclusive Service Centers across India.

Red Cable Day inaugural edition

On August 17, Monday, the Red Cable Day will kick start in India and as a part of the inaugural offer OnePlus is offering 100% off on service charges for OnePlus smartphones and up to 15% discount on spare parts at OnePlus Exclusive Service Centers. Also, you can claim 5% additional discount on purchase of any OnePlus accessories on oneplus.in and at OnePlus Experience Stores across India on the Red Cable Day. And, lastly, with ‘Bowl of Happiness’ monthly lucky draw at OnePlus Exclusive Service Centers you can win OnePlus backpacks, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, smartphone cases and many more.