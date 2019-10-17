OnePlus 7T release date is today: you can now pick up the 7T and 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro release date has finally arrived, so if you've been waiting patiently to get your hands on the new OnePlus smartphones then today is the day.

After being announced on September 26 in India (and October 10 globally) our hands-on time with the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro do the brand justice as a strong manufacturer of mid-range phones with decent specs.

You can pick the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro up from a range of retailers, including the OnePlus online store, and various other retailers across the countries it's available in.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, the more advanced phone by OnePlus (as it has 12GB of RAM), will be available from November 5.

And what about the OnePlus 7T Pro?

Both 'standard issue' handsets can be picked up with 8GB RAM; the 7T has 128GB internal storage and will cost you $599 / £549.

That storage doubles to 256GB for the 7T Pro, which will cost you £699 (roughly $900), however if you live in the US you're not going to be able to pick up this handset as it's not on sale there.

Why the OnePlus 7T?

The OnePlus 7T is a significant step up from the OnePlus 7. It has three rear cameras, an screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and comes with Android 10 straight out the box.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro isn't a huge step up from the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it still improved. It has a more advanced processor, for faster gaming or taking pictures, and it's also got improved charging speeds.

OnePlus handsets are popular for bringing impressive specs at low prices, and as the latest phones from the company, the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are definitely intriguing smartphones for people looking for an upgrade without breaking the bank.