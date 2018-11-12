OnePlus 7 may not be the upcoming 5G phone from the brand

The widely-expected OnePlus 7 won't be the brand's first 5G phone, according to a recent report citing sources close to the company.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said recently that the brand will be among the first to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019, and OnePlus has also confirmed that its team has already conducted 5G tests at Qualcomm's headquarters in August.

The report, from CNET Spain, claims the sources have revealed that the first 5G device from OnePlus will also be the first phone in a new line from the company, which will live alongside its existing phones and will use a different naming format.

Premium pricing?

Apparently the reason for this decision is that because 5G technology is new and relatively expensive it will push the price of the new 5G phone beyond the usual price range of OnePlus flagships.

Value for money is a key selling point of OnePlus phones, and it's understandable that the company would keen to maintain that distinction.

The report also suggests that OnePlus will unveil its 5G phone at Mobile World Congress 2019, which takes place in Barcelona in February.

If the report is on the money it means we're likely to see not two, but three smartphones from OnePlus next year, with the 5G handset joining the OnePlus 7 and 7T – and if OnePlus is indeed planning an announcement for MWC then we don't have too long to wait.