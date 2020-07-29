Nubia Watch with a foldable display along with Red Magic gaming accessories announced

Last year we saw ZTE introducing Nubia Alpha – a wearable hybrid between a smartwatch and a smartphone. It came with a large foldable display that could be worn around the wrist and even had a camera attached to it. This year the company, rather than going all-out like the previous attempt, has introduced a more practical and a realistic smartwatch called Nubia Watch - though it still retains the foldable AMOLED display.

Apart from the Nubia Watch, Red Magic TWS gaming Bluetooth headsets, aimed at the loyal gaming fan base has also been announced. Like any other gaming-focused accessory, the Red Magic TWS comes with the mandatory RGB lighting feature.

Nubia Watch: Specifications, features and price

The Nubia Watch comes with a 4.01-inches flexible AMOLED display that wraps around the wrist. Though to improve durability, the latest avatar has a fixed bendable design where the screen bends at the top and bottom of “display”. This puts less pressure on the flexible display and can be considered as a welcome move.

The watch also comes with interchangeable straps, however, the replacement bands can only be bought from the company directly. The watch comes with a silicone strap while a Napa leather strap made of imported Italian calfskin is also available. The dial of the watch is made of aluminium alloy to keep the weight in check and the frame is made of stainless steel while the body uses biomedical-grade ceramics ceramic coating on the sides.

In terms of processing power, the watch runs on a dated Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform coupled with 1GB of RAM and has 8GB of internal storage. Since the watch supports eSim connectivity, it can be used to make and receive calls too without the need of a smartphone.

The Nubia Watch comes with a built-in health module for real-time heart rate tracking, sensing sleep status, automatic exercise tracking and more. Other key features include the presence of NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi connectivity.

While the international availability has not been revealed yet, the watch is up for pre-orders in China and will start retailing from August 5. It comes in Black and Green colour options and is priced at CNY 1799 that roughly translates to Rs. 19,000 in India or $255.

Red Magic gaming accessories

Apart from the Nubia Watch, a slew of gaming accessories has been announced under the Red Magic brand. These include a pair of Red Magic TWS gaming Bluetooth headphones with RGB lighting on the charging case as well as the buds. These earphones are available in an in-ear design and come with adjustable hooks. A low latency mode for lag-free gaming experience is present on these buds.

These new gaming earbuds offer a 20-hour battery life and offer a one-touch connection with nubia phones. The Red Magic TWS is priced at CNY 299 i.e. $42 or Rs. 3,200 approximately.

Other accessories include a neck-band gaming Bluetooth headset that comes with a diamond plating process and offers 39ms-60ms low latency gaming experience. It is priced at 399 yuan i.e. US$ 57 or Rs. 4,200 approximately. A Red Magic Type-C wired headset priced at 99 yuan was also launched.

Other products that made it to the launch list were a few GaN charges- 120W three-port fast charge charger, a 65W and a 45W charger, a gamepad with built-in ST6 axis gyroscope and a Red Magic Wi-Fi 6 gaming router.

