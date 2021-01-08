Noise Shots Neo 2 TWS launched in India for Rs 1,999

Noise, one of India’s popular wearable maker has announced its new budget-friendly true wireless earbuds. The newly launched Noise Shots Neo is priced under Rs 2,000 and brings an all-new design and a dedicated gaming mode to the table.

The Noise Shots Neo 2 is an in-ear style true wireless earbuds. It comes with a stem-less design and a new design approach which the brand called ‘Never deop design’ - basically, the earbuds come with fins which keeps the earbuds secure inside the ear. Each earbud weighs 4.9 grams and the overall case along with the earbuds weighs 43 grams. The Noise Shots Neo 2 is available in four colour options - Lime Green, Amber Orange, Raven Black, and Cobalt Blue. It comes with three additional silicone eartips in the box as well.

(Image credit: Amazon)

On the inside, the Shots Neo 2 harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 which offers a range of up to 10m. For audio, the TWS comes with a 6mm driver which is said to deliver rich and powerful bass. There is support for SBC and AAC codecs.

The earbuds also supports instant pairing feature, thanks to Hyper Sync technology. Noise has also added a dedicated gaming mode which brings down the latency to just 65ms. The device features full touch controls with can perform functions such as volume control, call control, access Siri/Google Assistant, and enter gaming mode by triple tap.

Furthermore, you also get MEMS mics which will let you answer calls handsfree. The TWS is also IPX4 rated which means it is safe to use it during workouts and gym sessions. On to the battery life, the Noise Neo 2 offers up to 5 hours on a single charge and with the included charging case, the totally tally goes up to 20 hours which is pretty standard for a budget TWS. It takes about 2 hours to charge the buds and case completely via micro USB port. There is also a charging indicator.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Noise Shots Neo 2 price and availability