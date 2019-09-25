Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie gets a haunting full trailer

Since its surprise announcement just one month ago, Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has played its cards very close to the chest, refusing to even show a glimpse of its lead character, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

With the film's arrival on Netflix (and in select theaters) only two weeks away, the time has come to lift the veil on writer-director Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad follow-up, and that's exactly what the service has done with the release of El Camino's first full-length trailer.

From the teaser's opening moments, it's clear that things haven't been going well for Jesse. Tired and dishevelled in appearance, we see Walter White's former apprentice seek shelter from the police at the home of his reliable old friend, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker). We also get another familiar face in the form of Badger (Matt Jones), who's pretty much the only person Jesse can count on.

Admittedly, there are only a few words spoken in the El Camino trailer, which consists mostly of moody and intriguing cutaways set to the haunting song 'Black Water' by Reuben and the Dark.

Long-time fans of Breaking Bad will notice numerous references to past events in Jesse's life, and you'll also catch a glimpse of the former meth cook setting a very Heisenberg-esque trap using a blow-torch and some gas bottles.

While the trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has managed to leave us with even more questions than we had before, we couldn't be more excited to see where Jesse's story will take him this time around. Thankfully, we only have to wait until the movie lands on Netflix on October 11 to find out.