Mysterious budget Redmi phone gets certified by FCC

A new budget Redmi smartphone was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listings. The new device that bears a model number M2006C3LG is rumoured to be Redmi 9A, a stripped-down budget variant of Redmi 9 that was unveiled recently.

It is being rumoured that the Redmi 9 series this time will include two different variants, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C apart from the standard variant, Redmi 9.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The leaked FCC listing hints that the upcoming Redmi device will carry a 4,900 mAh battery, will run on the latest MIUI 12 out of the box and will support dual sim connectivity. Aside, the leaked design documents also hint at the presence of a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup at the back along with Redmi branding.

The phone, once launched, may ship with a 10W charger, however, may support up to 18W fast charging and is likely to come with 4G connectivity.

Once launched, the Redmi 9A is likely to succeed the Redmi 8A that was launched last year and was a budget version of the Redmi 8 smartphone. Technology blog MySmartPrice reports that the Redmi 9A was scheduled for an early 2020 launch in India, however, the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the entire launch schedule.

With these new certifications, the launch of Redmi 9A looks imminent, however, we will have to wait for the company to announce the country-specific launch schedule.