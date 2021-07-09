Exclusive: Moto Edge 20 to launch in India by August at mid-range pricing

The Moto Edge 20 was recently spotted on TENAA and it turned out to be a rival to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, thanks to its lightweight and sleek design. If you’d been looking to get your hands on one in India, we have good news for you.

TechRadar India has received exclusive information that the device will be mid-range Moto Edge 20 will be launched in India by the end of July or in the month of August.

While it will compete with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite on the design front, the Moto Edge 20 is likely to be priced closer to the Rs 30,000 mark. There's also supposed to be a Moto Edge 20 Pro with a periscopic telephoto camera, but it's unclear if it will make it to India.

With a price of around Rs 30,000, the Moto Edge 20 will be taking on the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X, Realme X7 Max, and Poco X3 Pro smartphones as well. This will also be the company’s most affordable Edge series phone after the Moto Edge Plus from last year. While the phone is yet to launch anywhere else, we expect the phone to launch globally and then head to India. In the process, the company might also change the moniker for the Indian variant.

Moto Edge 20 specs and features

Live shots https://t.co/BZtQ7QXhHt pic.twitter.com/4RxUXV2tlXJuly 8, 2021 See more

For starters, the Moto Edge 20 will be a sleek phone measuring just 7.1mm thick and weighing about 165 grams. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G mid-range gaming chipset which is a fairly new 5G chipset from Qualcomm. The device is said to come in a couple of variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of visuals, the Moto Edge 20 will come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate 一 we are also unaware if it’s an AMOLED panel or LCD panel. In the camera department, the Moto Edge 20 is said to come with a 108 MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Unsurprisingly, the device will run on Android 11 out of the box. With all the internals packed in, the device comes with a relatively small 4,000mAh battery.