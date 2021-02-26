Moto E7 Power goes on sale today: price, specs and availability

Moto E7 Power budget phone sale will start in India today. The newest member of the Moto E family was launched in India on February 15.

The Moto E7 Power is the second member in the E7 series after the Moto E7 Plus. It comes in two variants and starts at Rs 7,499 for the 2+32GB variant while the 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,299.

As with most other smartphones under Rs 10,000, the Moto E7 also comes with a big battery and there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button onboard.

Moto E7 Power specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Starting off with the display, the Moto E7 Power sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision 20:9 display (720 x 1600 pixel). Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The device comes in two variants - 2+32GB and 4+64GB LPDDR4X RAM and eMCP storage combination. There is a microSD card slot that supports additional storage up to 1TB(Hybrid slot).

The highlight of the phone is the big battery inside. The Moto E7 Power packs in a 5,000mAh battery unit which can be charged via USB Type-C port. There is no fast charging on board, you will get only 10W charging. The device runs on stock Android 10 out of the box, which is slightly disappointing since the Android 11 public was launched back in September 2020.

In terms of the optics, the Moto E7 Power sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, the device will feature a 5MP selfie shooter housed inside the dewdrop notch. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button placed just above the volume keys. Other features include 2 x 2 MIMO network support for efficiency, near Stock Android 10 experience, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi(2.4GHz), 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, Moto actions gestures, and IP52 rating.

Display : 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+

: 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ Processor : MediaTek Helio G25

: MediaTek Helio G25 RAM : 2/4GB

: 2/4GB Storage : 32/64GB, microSD up to 1TB

: 32/64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera : 13+2MP

: 13+2MP Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Battery : 5000mAh, Type-C, 10W charging

: 5000mAh, Type-C, 10W charging OS : Android 10

: Android 10 Security : Rear fingerprint scanner

: Rear fingerprint scanner Dimension : 75.86 x 165.06 x 9.2mm

: 75.86 x 165.06 x 9.2mm Weight: 180 grams

