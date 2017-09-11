Mi MIX 2 with stunning design, ceramic body and Snapdragon 835 now official

Xiaomi today unveiled the much anticipated Mi MIX 2, featuring a huge 5.99-inch display with ultra thin bezels and a ceramic body. The successor to the original Mi MIX was launched after numerous leaks and teasers over the last few weeks. Xiaomi has worked to reduce the bezels even further compared to the original Mi MIX launched last year. According to the company, the Mi MIX 2 is almost 12% smaller compared to the Mi MIX.

Xiaomi has teamed up with Philippe Starck once again for the design of the Mi MIX 2. Starck and Xiaomi had previously worked on the original Mi MIX as well, a phone that brought Xiaomi a lot of attention from many Western markets.

As has been the trend in many recent smartphones, especially flagships, the Mi MIX 2 also comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9. However, this is not too drastic a change for Xiaomi – the Mi MIX was launched with a 17:9 aspect ratio. With many smartphones now featuring displays with 18:9 aspect ratio, users of the Mi MIX 2 can expect improved app compatibility once it is made available for purchase.

12% thinner than Mi MIX

Coming to the core specs of the new Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi has used a 5.99 inch display with Full HD+ resolution and DCI-P3 support. It comes with ultra thin bezels, improving over the Mi MIX’s design. According to Xiaomi, the new Mi MIX 2 is almost 12% smaller, with the size of the chin being reduced even more compared to the Mi MIX.

Four-sided curved ceramic body

In addition to its ultra thin bezels, the Mi MIX 2 features a four-sided curved ceramic body, giving it a distinct premium look and feel. The curved sides should help make the bezels look thinner than they are, with the added benefit of assisting the grip of the phone.

Like the Mi MIX, the Mi MIX 2 also features Cantilever piezoelectric acoustic system that replaces the earpiece found in other smartphones. Xiaomi has worked to enhance the overall audio experience as well with a 50mW high power speaker with a sound guided tube.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with a clock speed of up to 2.45GHz. This is coupled with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Additionally, Xiaomi also announced that the Mi MIX 2 will come in a special edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi MIX 2 comes with a 12MP camera on the back with a Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25um pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is assisted by a dual tone LED flash, 4-axis OIS and supports 4K video recording. On the front, the Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5MP camera with facial recognition support.

Other features of the Mi MIX 2 include a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi ac dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type C port and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The phone is powered by a 3400mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 standard variant comes in Black color, with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The prices start at CNY 3299 and go up to CNY 3999.

The Mi MIX 2 Special Edition will be available in Black and White colors and will cost CNY 4699.

Disclaimer: Xiaomi paid for TechRadar India’s travel and stay in Beijing.