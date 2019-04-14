Masters live stream: how to watch 2019's final holes and from anywhere right now

Can you remember a Masters Tournament as exciting as this in recent memory? Any one of a number of golfers can still win the Green Jacket in 2019 - and they include legend Tiger Woods. Prepare for fireworks (and possibly lightning) as you can get a Masters live stream for FREE from absolutely anywhere you are in the world with this guide.

All the US Masters talk is about Tiger of course. Rolling back the years and looking like a genuine threat to grab his 15th major - his first for over 10 years. It's 22 years since his first win at Augusta National and the raucous crowd will be urging every single shot to "get in the hole" today.

83rd Masters Tournament - where and when As it has done since the very first version of the Masters back in 1934, the 72-hole tournament will take place at the glorious Augusta national Golf Club in Georgia, US. It's on between Thursday April, 11 and Sunday 14. Because of the threat of storms, the final round has started and will finish early. All the leading groups are now on the course - expect the action to finish at around 2.30pm ET (11.30am PT, 7.30pm BST).

But don't forget that he wasn't leading the 83rd Masters Tournament going into the final round. That honour went to 2018 Open winner Francesco Molinari, who held a two shot advantage. And what of Tony Finau and Webb Simpson. Both Americans shot 64s yesterday and will be looking to make a push for the title today. And last year's stand-out player Brooks Koepka is in the mix, too. Anyone could win the coveted Green Jacket today!

Our quick and easy guide will tell you how to watch the fourth and final round - a 2019 Masters live stream online from anywhere in the world. It's extremely easy to do, even if you are away from your home country when it's on and want to tune in to your preferred coverage. It's even FREE in some countries and available to watch without commercials.

See our guide to the best sports streaming sites in 2019

How to get a Masters live stream from outside your country

Try to live stream Masters golf away from your home country and you'll quickly find that your domestic coverage is geo-blocked. It's frustrating, but not unavoidable - with a Virtual Private Network, you don't have to miss out as the action really hots up.

How to live stream Masters golf for FREE

Your initial go-to option for streaming this year's Masters in the US is an absolute gimme. Simply head to Masters.com, hit the 'Watch' tab and away you go. As well as having all the live action from all four days of play - with a spotlight on featured holes and groups - it also includes footage from the practise range and as many highlights and interviews as you can handle.

You'll find that the Masters.com live stream is geo-blocked if you try and access it from outside the country. That's where using a VPN (as explained above) comes in handy, so you can watch it as if you were back in the US.

If it's all the bells and whistles of broadcast-quality coverage you need and you're in the US, the alternative is to watch the coverage on ESPN, CBS or a host of cord-cutting options. More on which below.

UK and Australian audiences may not have access to that Masters.com stream, but at least you too have some free-to-air coverage to enjoy. The concluding two rounds are on the UK's BBC - which also means no pesky ad breaks - while in Australia the Nine Network has it all live and for free.

How to watch a Masters live stream in the US

ESPN and CBS have the share of the spoils in the US, with the former taking the first two rounds (and par three contest) and CBS with rounds three and four.

Note that you will need a US IP address in order to access the above stations or otherwise you won't be able to access the content from abroad - if you want to do so, you'll have to follow our VPN guidelines above and log in with a VPN , choosing a US server location.

They aren't you're only option though, with all of the top US-based TV streaming services all providing an alternative. Each one offers a free trial to get you started and has masses of other content and channels for you to enjoy if you subscribe:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

PlayStation Vue From $45 per month and the ideal choice for PS4 owners thanks to its access to the likes of ESPN, NBC, Fox, Disney and other essential networks. Crank up the price and you can add the likes of Showtime and HBO, too.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

How to watch the 2019 US Masters: live stream for free and WITHOUT COMMERCIALS in the UK

For Saturday and Sunday at the Masters, BBC Two is showing the last two rounds with completely commercial-free coverage. It has managed to sort out its scheduling last minute and get started as the leaders do at 1.55pm.

It's not exclusive to the Beeb though and you may well prefer the big-budget broadcasting that Sky Sports Golf supplies. Or, if you don't want to bother yourself with a Sky Sports subscription, there is another way. Now TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £8.99 for a day's worth of access. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a Now app.

Out of the UK this weekend? Then follow our instructions above to get a VPN and tune into your preferred coverage as if you were back in Blighty. Once you're set up, we'd recommend heading over to stream it on TVPlayer.com, which has all the Freeview channels (including BBC Two) in one place and a robust, legal stream to watch on.

How watch the 2019 US Masters in Australia for FREE!

Great news, Australia. 2019's first major golf tournament is playing on free-to-air television with the Nine Network's Gem channel showing the action. Particularly exciting with two Aussies in the last two pairs - they get going at around 4.30am Sunday morning AEST.

Your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Not only that, but Kayo is boasting three bonus cameras for every round of the golf, providing more ways to watch - so well worth checking out if you're a golf obsessive that wants the best possible Masters live stream coverage.

Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

And don't forget that if you're out of Australia this weekend and are still desperate to tune in to one of the above methods of watching the golf, you'll need a VPN to magically transfer your IP address back to a server in Australia.

How to watch the 2019 Masters: live stream in Canada