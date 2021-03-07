Man City vs Man United live stream: how to watch Manchester derby in Premier League anywhere now

With City 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 11 games remaining, this looks like Man United's only chance to get one over on their noisy neighbours this season. Anything can happen in the Manchester derby, so read on to find out how to watch a Man City vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

City are romping to a third league title under Pep Guardiola, their mid-week win over Wolves being their 15th consecutive Premier League victory and 21st in all competitions. The Red Devils' last three games, meanwhile, have all been goalless draws.

It has been a decent season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United, who briefly found themselves cast as potential title challengers - if largely because of Liverpool and Chelsea's failings. To almost universal surprise, they topped the table in early January, but the increased scrutiny produced a very poor run of form, with their last eight league matches yielding five draws, a defeat and just two wins.

However, Solskjaer has a good record against Guardiola, with both managers taking three wins and a draw from the seven Manchester derbies they've overseen. Still, there's no doubting who the favourites are this Sunday. With shedloads of talent to call upon in every position, a dream Premier League XI for this season could quite conceivably comprise 10 Man City players - and United's Bruno Fernandes.

Every Manchester derby is a can't-miss EPL game, though, and the latest couldn't be easier to catch online. Follow our guide to get a Man City vs Man United live stream and watch all the Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Man City vs Man United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch the Premier League from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Man City vs Man United: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

The huge Man City vs Man United match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Etihad Stadium at 4.30pm GMT, with coverage of the Manchester derby starting 30 minutes earlier. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Man City vs Man United: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. You can tune into Man City vs Man United on NBCSN, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET/8.30am PT and cable subscribers able to log-in to a live stream with their credentials. To watch a Man City vs Man United without cable, we recommend great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package - and you can try a FREE Sling TV trial to see if it's right for you. NBC's flagship terrestrial channel is also available in a number of major US metropolitan markets with the bundle. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man City vs Man United live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Man City vs Man United, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30pm ET/8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Man City vs Man United live stream in Australia

Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Man City vs Man United Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Man City vs Man United live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Man City vs Man United in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Man City vs Man United, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Man City vs Man United kicks off at 10pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.