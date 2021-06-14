What time is Loki episode 2 released on Disney Plus?

What to know when Loki episode 2 will be released on Disney Plus? Unlike other preceding big shows on the streaming service like The Mandalorian and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney has decided to release new episodes of Loki every Wednesday. If you want to know the exact time Loki episode 2 streams in your region, just scroll down to the next section.

Expect some spoilers for Loki episode 1 below, too, as we talk about what's likely to happen next.

Loki set out its stall in its opening chapter. The god of mischief escaped with the Tesseract in one of the alternate timelines explored by the Avengers, as they tried to defeat Thanos in Endgame – this version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), then, isn't the same one we saw die in Infinity War. He's more like his petulant Avengers-era self.

The problem is, Loki's escape attracted the attention of the Time Variance Authority, who are charged with protecting the 'sacred timeline' – basically, the MCU's reality. Loki was apprehended by the TVA for being a rogue variant, and altering the course of the timeline in a way it wasn't supposed to go.

After initially resisting his new captors, Loki watched the events that happened to his other, canonical self, including his death, and eventually agreed to help the TVA in capturing another deadly rogue 'variant' – a different version of Loki, who's been murdering members of the TVA.

That, then, is where Loki episode 2 is expected to pick up. Here's when you can stream it where you are – you'll also find a complete release schedule for this season below.

When is Loki episode 2 released on Disney Plus?

Owen Wilson's Mobius M Mobius threatens to steal the show. (Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Loki episode 2 will be released on Disney Plus at Wednesday, June 16 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST / 5PM AEST.

Depending on where you are, then, that'll make this an easy watch or a painful one based on how late it is. In the UK, for example, watching it before work is no big deal – but 3AM probably isn't ideal if you're watching from New York, for example.

Keep reading for a full release schedule for Loki, and to find out when it ends.

Loki on Disney Plus release schedule

It's been confirmed Loki is six episodes long, and you can expect each one to be around 45-55 minutes in length.

The series will end on Disney Plus on July 14 – just five days after Black Widow finally releases via Premier Access.

Loki episode 1 : June 9 – Available now

: June 9 – Available now Loki episode 2 : June 16

: June 16 Loki episode 3 : June 23

: June 23 Loki episode 4 : June 30

: June 30 Loki episode 5 : July 7

: July 7 Loki episode 6: July 14

Is there a Loki episode 2 trailer?

Sort of. There is a new trailer doing the rounds that features footage from upcoming episodes, and some of this is expected to cover episode 2. Check it out below: