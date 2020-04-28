LG reveals everything about the LG Velvet before its launch next week

The upcoming LG Velvet will be the company’s next mid-range smartphone and will replace the flagship G series. While the launch is just a week away, LG went ahead and revealed all the specifications of the device.

The LG Velvet will be announced on May 7th in an online-only launch event and the device will be available in South Korea starting May 15th. Also, prior to the launch event, LG will be recruiting 300 people to try out the LG Velvet smartphone.

Starting off with the design, the LG Velvet will come with a new reimagined design with the focus on the natural world. It features a waterdrop camera at the rear with a “3D Arc Design”. The Waterdrop Camera design is an arrangement of three rear cameras along with a flash placed vertically which looks like as if water droplets are falling.

It is only 6.8mm thick and is 74.1mm wide. The 3D arc design bends the left and right edges of the front display, and the rear cover is also curved at the same angle. It comes with a metal frame at the edges to give a better grip.

(Image credit: LG)

LG Velvet will come with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. LG calls it the ‘Cinema FullVision’ display. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset which offers 5G connectivity and paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded via microSD. It will run on Android 10 out0of0the-box.

The LG Velvet will sport e a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. It will also feature a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. The company also revealed the camera features.

The LG Velvet will use quad binning technology to combine 4 pixels into one picture in a low-light environment to get clear pictures even in dark. The “Voice Out Focus” feature lets you individually adjusted separate background noise and voice when shooting a video. ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) recording feature for video recording will increase the sensitivity of two microphones to deliver crisp audio output.

Under the hood, it is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with wired fast charging via Type-C as well as 10W wireless charging support. The device also supports multiple accessories such as Dual Screen and Stylus Pen which will be sold separately.

Furthermore, the LG Velvet will also pack in stereo speakers and AI sound to enhance the video experience. The AI sound automatically analyzes the media content being played and sets the optimal audio quality. The LG Velvet will be available in four colour options - Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset.

LG was more focused on delivering Raw specs and features all these years and is finally pivoting to create a device that offers strong design language. The LG Velvet is a crucial device for LG and which is why we feel LG has shared before time.