LG Q7, Q7+ with 5.5-inch 18:9 display, Android 8.0 Oreo launched in Korea

South Korean smartphone maker LG has announced two new mid-range devices in its LG Q series dubbed as the LG Q7 and Q7+ in its home country. At the event, the company also announced that the device will be launched in Europe and Asia in the coming weeks.

Despite being placed in the mid-range segment, the Q7 and Q7+ are powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC which is a budget SoC and powers devices such as the Xiaomi Redmi 5. LG had announced the LG G7 series consisting of three devices last month. The LG Q7 is priced at 4,95,000 Korean Won (Rs. 30,930) and the Q7+ is priced at 5,70,000 Korean Won (Rs.35,620).

LG Q7, Q7+ Specifications

The LG Q7 and Q7+ are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and have military grade MIL-STD 810G certification. Both the devices run on Android 8.0 Oreo and feature a 5.5-inch full HD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the LG Q7 and Q7+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the Q6 features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the Q7+ features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the LG Q7 features a 16MP primary camera and the Q7+ features a 13MP primary camera, with phase detection autofocus and an LED flash. On the front, both the devices sport a 5MP selfie camera with a 100-degree wide angle lens.

The LG Q7 and Q7+ are powered by the same 3,000mAh battery as their predecessor Q6, however, LG has added Fast charge support on the devices. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and a USB Type-C port.