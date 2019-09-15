Leaks reveal Surface Pro 7 configurations ahead of Microsoft event

The Microsoft October 2 event is fast approaching. However, since Microsoft staying tight-lipped about what the event has in store for Windows fans, there’s no shortage of leaks and speculations surrounding what’s coming.

We here at TechRadar think that new Surface hardware is on the way, especially since at least two of these Surface devices are due for an upgrade. And, we’re not the only ones to think so.

WinFuture, seems to speculate that the next Surface Pro could possibly make an appearance as well, after coming across information regarding the upcoming Surface Pro 7’s configurations. German online publication shared five SKUs for the Surface device, and they are as follows:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

These configurations are apparently specifically available for the European market, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t also use them to hypothesize about which configurations are on hand for the US market.

Anticipate similar configurations for the US

Of course, this is all speculation. Whether or not these are accurate (or if Surface Pro 7 will actually rear its head this year), we’ll have to wait and see.

The configurations above show a base model with an Intel Core i3 chip coupled with 4GB memory and 128GB storage. This is surprising as the Surface Pro 6 in Germany currently starts with an Intel Core i5 and 8GB memory, as does the Surface Pro 6 in the US.

However, this could potentially be great news for budget-minded buyers who cannot afford the premium costs of tablets these days.

Considering that both Germany and the US share largely the same configurations for the Surface Pro 6 – with the exception of the 256GB model, which is doesn’t have the 16GB RAM coupling in Germany, it’s possible that this could be the case with the Surface Pro 7 as well. This means that potential US users may also have the Intel Core i3 + 4GB RAM available as the more affordable option.

The base model for the Surface Pro 6 was priced at $899 (£879, AU$1,145) when it came out. Assuming that Microsoft doesn’t considerably up the price on its Surface Pro 7 counterpart, we could be looking at a new base model that’s around $600 or less. This makes the next Surface Pro device more accessible than ever to a larger market.

