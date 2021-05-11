Lava Z2 Max launched in India with a 7-inch display and 6,000mAh battery

There's a new budget smartphone from homegrown brand Lava which comes with a massive display and battery. The new Lava Z2 Max has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7,799.

The Lava Z2 Max features a 7-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery which are the standout features of the smartphone. Besides this the smartphone has 2GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage.

Lava Z2 Max: Price and availability

The Lava Z2 Max is available in only one variant which features 2GB RAM and has been priced at Rs 7,799. This smartphone is available for purchase at Lava’s e-store, offline stores and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart & Amazon.

Lava Z2 Max specs and features

The Lava Z2 Max comes with a 7-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D Curved Screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection and has a resolution of 1640x720.

The Lava Z2 is powered by an unknown quad-core MediaTek Helio Processor which is 4G enabled. The device runs on Android 10 Go with stock Android UI. The smartphone apart from 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage supports 256GB of external storage via MicroSD.

The device sports a dual-camera setup on the back which uses a 13MP sensor that comes with AF, 1.12µm pixel, F/1.85 for the primary camera along with a 2MP secondary camera beside an LED Flash. On the front it comes with a 8MP 1.12µm pixel, F/2.0 selfie camera that supports the screen flash feature. Some of the modes in the camera include Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Night Mode, Bokeh Mode.

The Lava Z2 Max has a 6,000 mAh, though the charging wattage has not been shared by the company. In terms of connectivity it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio port.