JioPhone 5G could be priced around Rs 12,000 - multiple variants expected

JioPhone 5G has been in the news for quite some time now. Now, its specifications along with expected pricing have been revealed in a leak. Additionally, it is also being said that the device will have more than a couple of variants offering a different set of specifications and screen sizes. To recall, the device will be the successor to JioPhone Next launched by the company in October 2021.

JioPhone 5G will get thin bezels and a punch hole cutout for the front camera placement. For starters, the smartphone is tipped to get an IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. As the smartphone is obviously going to be a budget device, we assume that it will not have a high or even standard refresh rate.

JioPhone 5G expected pricing

In a report published by Android Central, it has been mentioned that JioPhone 5G will be priced somewhere between Rs 9,000 to Rs 12,000. Jio has always been an industry disruptor with its pricing, so we can expect that with the launch of JioPhone, the brand will be looking forward to taking on smartphones under Rs 15,000.

JioPhone 5G expected specifications

JioPhone 5G could sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720x1600 pixels resolution. The smartphone may get a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset based on the Android 11 Go edition operating system. Expectations are that the device will have 4GB RAM along with 64GB onboard storage. However, we can see multiple storage and RAM variants at the time of launch.

In terms of optics, we can see a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the device may rock an 8MP snapper for attending video calls and capturing selfies. The smartphone might draw power from a 5000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Other major highlights are Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, WiFi, dedicated microSD card slot, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, etc.

