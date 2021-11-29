After JioPhone Next, Reliance reportedly has a JioTab and a JioTV in the works

Reliance launched its JioPhone Next at a price point of Rs. 6,499 for users with some easy instalment schemes. The company now appears to be all set to launch its own brand of tablets and televisions. Both the products could arrive in India sometime in the next year.

A report published on 91Mobiles quoted tipster Mukul Sharma to share these inputs around Reliance's plans. The company had begun work on its branded laptop earlier this year though we received confirmation in the form of Geekbench listings a couple of weeks back.

The tipster did not share any specifications or design elements around the tablet as well as the television. However, there is little doubt that Reliance would target the budget segment of the market with these devices, as it has done with the phone and appears to be so with the laptop.

Possible specifications and pricing

The company had set its sights on an affordable tablet way back in 2011 when it was reported that Reliance was collaborating with the indigenous Aakash Tablet Maker, who had touted a device for the lower income groups in India costing just Rs.2,250. However, the project did not kickstart and the idea is getting revived now.

Given the limited information we have around the Jio Laptop, it is our surmise that the Jio Tablet could run on the PragatiOS out of the box, built in collaboration with Google for the JioPhone Next. It could come with a screen, large enough to engage with students for their academic as well as entertainment pursuits. An entry-level Qualcomm chipset could power the device, given their association with Reliance in the overall telecom business. The pricing would be aggressive, meaning tablets from Chinese brands such as Realme and Motorola and Nokia better watch out.

As for the Jio TV, we expect it to support all OTT applications, given that the company is pushing its broadband cable business on the sides. Reliance could even consider bundling their broadband set-top boxes with the TV. Of course, we would have to wait and see whether the company offers multiple screen sizes for its TVs or prefers to do so after first testing the market with a single variant.

Given that the Jio has set its sights on creating its own ecosystem around its telecom brand, these products could see a further expansion in the future with more variants coming in at price points that take on the Chinese-owned brands in India.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram