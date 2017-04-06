Trending

Jio to withdraw 3 months complimentary Summer Surprise offer

TRAI directive!

Reliance Jio will withdraw the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days, the company said in a statement.

This is in pursuance with the advice by the Telecom Regulatory  Authority of India (TRAI) to withdraw the three months' complimentary  benefits of Jio Summer Surprise.

"Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying  with the regulator's advice, and will be withdrawing the three months’  complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally  feasible, over the next few days," the company added.

However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise  offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.

Under the 'Jio Summer Surprise' which the company announced on March  31, all Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303  (or higher) plans got three months' complimentary services in addition  to the benefits of their purchased plan.

Given the unprecedented demand from consumers, the company had also  extended the deadline to buy Jio's Rs 303 (and other) plans till April  15.

In just one month, over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime, making it one of the most successful customer privilege  programs anywhere in the world," Reliance Jio had announced earlier.

The new Telco which has over 100 million customers today, had  launched free voice and data plan back in September 2016 and had  extended the plan till March 31, 2017.

The company had launched the Welcome Offer on September 5, 2016, which  was valid for 90 days with extended benefit till December 31, 2016. The  Happy New Year offer was launched on December 4, 2016, which was valid  till March 3 with extended benefit till March 31, 2017.

