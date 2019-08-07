Jio Summer Surprise Offer announced, three more months of free data

Reliance Jio, India’s biggest 4G network, once again surprised everyone by extending the deadline for Jio Prime subscription. The last date, which was March 31 is extended till April 15. Not just this, the operator also announced a new offer dubbed as ‘Jio Summer Surprise Offer’, which adds three more months of free unlimited data, calls, SMS and other services to those subscribed to Jio Prime.

Read: Reliance Jio Prime plan last date extended to April 15

Now you can continue to enjoy the unlimited benefits till June 30, 2017 at no extra cost. However, only those Prime members who have recharged with Rs 303 or more are eligible for the offer.

The ‘Jio Summer Surprise Offer’ comes with exactly the same plans and package as the ‘Happy New Year Offer’. It includes unlimited data with 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, unlimited HD calls, SMSs and Jio apps services like JioTV, JioNet, JioMags, and more.

For those who have recharged their Jio SIM with less than Rs 303, they need not to worry. They can again recharge with Rs 303 and enjoy the benefits of the offer. The previous recharge will be activated only when the ‘Jio Summer Surprise Offer’ ends i.e. July 1, 2017. Moreover, if you have recharged with Rs 303 or more, it will also be valid after the end of the recently announced offer.

Reliance Jio has thrilled its consumers once again with the sudden disclosure of the offer. The offer is only for loyal Jio customers who subscribed to the Prime membership. To attract more customers, the last date of enrolment has also been pushed to get more Prime members on board.

Announcing the deadline extension, Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio’s chairman said, “Jio’s free service period is COMING TO AN END. Users who do not recharge by the extended date of 15th April will experience degradation and/or discontinuation of services.”

Also Read: Incumbents Airtel, Vodafone and Idea take on Reliance Jio with new Unlimited Plans

It is quite possible that the company had expected a bigger number by the end of March and fell short of expected numbers. However, it will be interesting to see how the competitors react after this announcement.