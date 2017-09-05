It's Jio's first anniversary: Here are 5 cool facts you may not know

On this day, last year Jio opened up its services commercially for consumers in India and was soon recognised as an agent of change in the country’s telecommunication market. Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries helmed by Mukesh Ambani disrupted the market with its free voice calls data packages at dirt cheap prices. What Jio started was unparalleled at that time and by large still remains unbeaten when it comes to voice calls. Mukesh Ambani at the company’s latest Annual General Meet acknowledged the fact that “data is the new oil”, a statement made by the British Mathematician Clive Humby in 2006, when he unveiled the JioPhone aimed at the next billion users of the country. While Jio has already laid out its plan for connecting everyone in India to the Internet, rival telecom operators are fiddling to match Jio’s subscription model.

Here are 5 facts you might not know about Jio.