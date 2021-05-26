Itel A23 Pro is a 4G Android phone that costs just Rs 3,899

Itel has launched a new affordable smartphone in India which makes it one of the cheapest smartphone available in the country. The company has today unveiled Itel A23 Pro.

Itel A23 Pro specs

(Image credit: itel)

The Itel A23 Pro comes with a 5-inch display with a large bezel on the top as well as on the chin. It has a 480 x 854 pixels resolution. The device measures 145.4 x 73.9 x 9.85mm. Under the hood, the Itel A23 Pro is powered by an SC9832E quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz.

The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage along with support for a MicroSD card up to 32GB. On the inside, the device is packed with a 2400mAh with a micro-USB port and it lacks any sort of fast charging. As for the software, the Itel A23 Pro runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition). The device lacks a fingerprint scanner, but it does come with face unlock feature.

On the rear, the Itel A23 Pro comes with a 2MP sole camera on the rear and a VGA camera on the front. Other features include Bluetooth 4.2, 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, and a dual SIM slot.

Itel A23 Pro price in India and availability

The Itel A23 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available on Reliance digital and other offline retail stores across India. It comes in Sapphire Blue and Lake Blue colour options. For Jio users, the Itel A23 Pro will be available for Rs 3,899.

Itel A23 Pro buyers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs. 3,000. The benefits include Rs 3,000 worth vouchers from partners on select prepaid recharge of Rs 249 and above. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.