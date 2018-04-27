iPhone 8, 8 Plus Product Red edition launched starting at Rs 67,490 in India

We already saw the iPhone dressed in red last year with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and trend continues with the Apple announcing the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Product Red Edition. The company’s red variants contribute towards raising money to fight HIV/AIDS.

The iPhone 8 Product Red edition with 64GB storage will cost Rs 67,940 whereas the 128GB variant will cost Rs 81,500. The iPhone 8 Plus Product Red edition, on the other hand, will cost Rs 77,560 for the base 65GB variant and the 256GB model will cost Rs 91,110.

Both the devices go on sale today and can be found on the official Apple India website.

The new models of the Product Red portfolio were launched internationally starting April 13. Countries like Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, South Korea, UK and the US already have the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Red editions available to them. In fact, India among the third wave of launches.

Though not the pioneers of bring the color red to phones, they were definitely the first ones to design an entire marketing campaign around the color. After the Apple’s launch, brands like Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus followed suit.

That being said, it’s for a good cause. All the money that Apple receives from the sale of Red Edition phones goes towards Red, the global fund for HIV/AIDS grants. More specifically, Red is a company that seeks to engage private sector companies with raising funds and increasing awareness about the epidemic of HIV/AIDs in eight African nations.