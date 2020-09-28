iOS 14 problems: here's how to fix the most common iPhone glitches

iOS 14 problems can ruin Apple's otherwise beautiful iPhone software upgrade, so we're here to help you fix the iOS 14 bugs and glitches that you're running into.

Broken WiFi, poor battery life and spontaneously reset settings are the most talked about iOS 14 problems, according to iPhone users. Luckily, Apple's iOS 14.0.1 update fixes most of the issues, as we have noted below in the updated changelog.

This isn't new for us – we've been dealing with iOS 14 problems since the beta, and while some bugs have been solved, a few nasty ones persist. Most issues are more annoying than severe: constantly disconnecting WiFi is pretty obnoxious considering how much folks use it to avoid racking up huge data charges.

Below, we’ll explain the top iOS 14 problems along with any fixes that have been figured out so far. Many of the solutions involve updating to the latest version of iOS; when we note that an update addressed the issue, consider it fixed for every later version of iOS unless we note otherwise.

To update to the latest version, head to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install, and click Install Now when the option becomes available.

iOS 14 won't download on your iPhone

Technically, you're not on iOS 14 yet, and that's the first major problem. If you have a compatible iPhone, you should be able to get the latest software update. Make sure you're iPhone is the iPhone 6S series or newer.

You'll also need enough space on your device to download iOS 14 and the battery needs to be charged. It's best to install iOS 14 when your iPhone is plugged in. If you previously tested the beta, delete that version of the software in Settings > General > Profiles.

Can't add or edit iOS 14 widgets

iOS 14 widgets are the star of this iPhone update, yet you may find it difficult to add or edit widgets. That's certainly an iOS 14 problem, if you ask us.

New apps you download may not allow you to add widgets when tapping the + icon in the top right corner (while in jiggle mode).

iOS 14 problem solved: While we're not going to consider this fully solved until Apple issues an update to fix the known widgets glitch, here's a quick fix we've found: if you open up the app and play around with it first, then close it, you may find that it appears within the widget list after hitting the + icon.

Disconnecting from WiFi – Solved

Plenty of users have complained on social media and forums about losing WiFi after upgrading to iOS 14, as noticed by MacWorld . Some have pointed out that their connection drops when they lock their screen and put their iPhone into sleep mode, like this user on Apple forums , who claimed to need to manually reconnect to WiFi.

iOS14 problem solved: Apple has already rushed out a new operating system update, iOS 14.0.1, that aims to fix issues preventing iPhones from connecting to WiFi networks. Hopefully this particular problem is included in the fix.

Switched mail and browser default apps reverting upon reset – Solved

One of the most exciting new features in iOS 14 is the ability to set third-party apps as default mail and internet browsers for your iPhone. But in the initial release, some users found that after resetting their phones, their mail and browser apps defaulted to their factory settings – Mail and Safari, respectively.

iOS 14 problem solved: The operating system update, iOS 14.0.1, included a fix explicitly for this issue, so hopefully it is resolved for users who have experienced it.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple News widget ‘Top Stories’ appears blank – Fixed

Some users, like this one on the official Apple forums, have set up widgets for Apple News have seen its ‘Top Stories’ section appear blank, while other sections are populated with content. This issue was seen in other widgets, including Weather and Music.

iOS 14 problem solved: Apple expressly added a specific fix to this issue in iOS 14.0.01, which was rushed out a week after iOS 14 was released. It’s unclear if this also fixes issues in other widgets.

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone 7 camera viewfinder shows black screen – Fixed

iPhone 7 owners like this official Apple forum poster are running into an issue with the camera app viewfinder turning completely dark. The user above reported that opening the viewfinder in Snapchat or Instagram resulted in a similar black screen. It’s unclear if it was only affecting iPhone 7 owners or if other iPhones have been affected.

iOS 14 problem solved: This issue was supposedly fixed in the rushed-out iOS 14.0.1 update, which specifically addressed the problem.

Battery drains faster

Some users are reporting that, after installing iOS 14, their batteries have drained at an alarming rate, like this iPhone owner in Apple's official forums.

While it's unclear if iOS 14 in particular has caused iPhones to experience more rapid battery loss, this issue regularly happens to some users when they install a new version of iOS. When upgrading to a new version of the operating system, users' iPhones are re-indexing their files and apps so they can find them faster and more efficiently – in other words, this battery drain may just be temporary until your iPhone gets used to the new update.

There are other things to look out for if battery loss continues – namely checking if it's lost capacity over time. Head to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check whether your battery has deteriorated.

If so, or if you want to extend battery life generally, there are plenty of Apple-recommended ways to do so, like turning off auto-brightness on your screen (Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations) and manually keeping it at a low setting. You can also turn off apps refreshing in the background (Settings > General > Background App Refresh) and switch off location services within apps (Settings > Privacy > Location Services). Lastly, you can easily toggle off several of the above features just by switching to Low Power Mode (Settings > Battery).

'Jailbroken' warning

Gotten a message from an app that warned your iPhone was Jailbroken, like this user on the Apple forums? Don't fret – your app may not have fully updated to iOS 14 and is failing to recognize the new operating system as an official update. Give the developers some time and install the app's next update, if possible, or reach out to them to alert them of the issue if you're still getting the error message.