Pupils flock to racist Manx Facebook page

The Isle of Man has never been known for its tolerance or human rights, but its reputation took another dip at the weekend when it emerged that a supposedly racist Manx Facebook page has been deleted by the SNS giant.

According to the Daily Telegraph over 100 students from all the island's secondary schools had joined the 'Keep the Isle of Man white and free from foreigners' group.

KKK imagery

Although the page has been removed by Facebook, it allegedly contained racist comments and a photo of a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Those messages focused on non-Manx newcomers to the island, particularly ethnic minorities, however there is debate over whether or not they were intended as sarcastic asides aimed at perceived ignorance.

Schools investigation

Nonetheless, the Manx authorities are taking the problem seriously and investigating the motives of students listed as members.

A spokesperson for the education authority said: "The department finds the sentiment behind this site deplorable and cannot condone racist comments and viewpoints."