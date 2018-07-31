Leaked Intel roadmap points to the Core i9-9900K releasing in early 2019

Future Intel processor lineups have included almost a half dozen rumored codenames, but at long last we could finally have the details pinned down thanks to a leaked Intel roadmap.

Xfastest posted slides of what it claims to be an official Intel roadmap outlining the processor release schedule for the coming year. Going by the schedule, and disappointingly, we shouldn’t expect 9th generation Intel processors until the first few months of 2019. The Intel roadmap lists that the Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K and Core i5-9600K will all release in the first quarter of 2019.

The slides also confirm that 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors will be compatible with Intel 300-series chipsets, so you’ll supposedly be able to plug any of these next-gen CPUs into something as lowly as a H310 motherboard.

Just around the bend

What will be releasing within the year are Intel’s next high-end desktop processors, if this purportedly official roadmap is to be believed. Interestingly, the slides refer to Intel’s new HEDT family as Basin Falls Refresh, rather than Skylake-X Refresh or Cascade Lake-X as has previously been rumored.

The roadmap barely reveals any details, but we do see Basin Falls Refresh dominating Intel's entire release schedule from later this year to mid-2019. It also appears as if Basin Falls Refresh will replace every Core X and Extreme processor from the Core i5-7640X to the defunct Kaby Lake-X family to Intel’s highest-end consumer CPU, the Core i9-7980XE.

While these slides look more authentic than previous rumors, there’s no way to confirm their validity. There’s also no date attached, so even if they are genuine, the information contained within could be outdated. Previously we heard that Intel may even announce Coffee Lake Refresh processors tomorrow (August 1), although this seems unlikely at this point.

