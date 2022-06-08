India Vs South Africa live stream: how to watch the 1st T20I online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

After a busy and long IPL season, international cricket is about to resume in India. A new look Indian team under the young captainship of Rishabh Pant will take on the Proteas led by the calm and composed Temba Bavuma.

Though the Men in Blue have decided to rest key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for this series. While KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the series owing to injuries.

Yet these games will be no less exciting as the players from both sides will be looking to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup and a good performance in this series could help them reserve a place in the World Cup squad.

While the Indian team management also wants to test the already strong bench strength and a lot of players have been selected based on their performance in the recently concluded IPL. Additionally, this series will also mark the comeback of the two great players of the game – Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya.

Both players were lauded for playing some exceptional innings in the IPL and will be crucially important when Team India goes down under to play the World Cup. Hardik will also promoted as a vice captain to support young Pant.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have sent a full-strength team and quite a few South African Players had a decent outing in the IPL. While Kagiso Rabada, Quintin DeKock, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius and Rassie Van der Dussen played brilliantly for their franchise, it was David Miller’s performance that stood out.

The South African team management would hope that these players carry their IPL form to this T20I series against India and later to Australia as well.

1st T20I : June 9 一 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

: June 9 一 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST 2nd T20I : June 12 一 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

: June 12 一 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST 3rd T20I : June 14 一 Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 一 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

: June 14 一 Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 一 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST 4th T20I : June 17 一 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

: June 17 一 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST 5th T20I : June 19 一 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India – 7 PM IST / 3:30 PM SAST

How to watch South Africa vs India cricket from outside your country

In India, South Africa, the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch T20I cricket online in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch the South Africa T20I series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 7 pm IST for each T20I. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the South Africa vs India action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream South Africa vs India on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

(Image credit: Future)

How to live stream T20I cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Proteas vs India 1st T20I in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 3.30 pm SAST on each fixture of the series. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch South Africa vs India via via Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 2.30 pm GMT during each game. Sky Sports subscribers (opens in new tab) also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

South Africa vs India live stream: where to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

(opens in new tab) In the US, play gets underway at 9.00am ET / 6.00 am PT each morning/night of the South Africa vs India T20I series. South Africa vs India is being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab), which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the cricket online there. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently give it a try by getting a free 3-day free trial on Sling (opens in new tab).

Football fan? See how to watch NFL live streams

How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream T20I cricket in Australia