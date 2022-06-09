India vs South Africa live stream: how to watch T20 cricket series online from anywhere

There's history to be made as India host South Africa in a five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue are looking to make it 13 victories on the spin in the shortest format of the game - something no other international side has done. However, injuries and circumstance have ruled several key men out, not least skipper Rohit Sharma and his stand-in KL Rahul. Can the Proteas take advantage? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an India vs South Africa T20 international live stream from anywhere.

Rishabh Pant is on captaincy duty and, with an important tour of England on the horizon, it's a young squad at his disposal. Making the situation all the stranger for Pant is that fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is one of the India's in-form players, having been the Royal Challengers' go-to finisher in the recently-concluded IPL.

At 37 Karthik is not exactly one for the future though, unlike Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, who are looking to stake their claim to a regular place in the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

The return of Anrich Nortje is a very welcome one for South Africa, who have had to get used to life without their star pacer, who's been plagued by a hip injury. Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and David Miller all had excellent IPL campaigns, while Tabraiz Shamsi has been in wonderful form in the CSA One-Day Cup. Rassie van der Dussen is always a key man on the international stage.

Read on for all the details you need to watch an India vs South Africa T20 live stream and get all the action from the series online from anywhere.

1st T20I : Thursday, June 9 一 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST

: Thursday, June 9 一 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST 2nd T20I : Sunday, June 12 一 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST

: Sunday, June 12 一 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST 3rd T20I : Tuesday, June 14 一 Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST

: Tuesday, June 14 一 Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST 4th T20I : Friday, June 17 一 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST

: Friday, June 17 一 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST 5th T20I: Sunday, June 19 一 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 一 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST

India vs South Africa live stream: where to watch in the US (and Canada)

How to watch T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official India vs South Africa broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

India vs South Africa live stream: how to watch T20 cricket in India

(opens in new tab) India cricket fans can watch the South Africa series either via the Star Sports (opens in new tab) TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription (opens in new tab) from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. Play is set to get underway at 7pm IST on each day of the T20I series, starting Thursday, June 9. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Those of you wanting to live stream India vs South Africa on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab) - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Star Sports also has rights to international cricket, Formula 1, tennis majors, and Major League Baseball.

How to watch India vs South Africa: live stream cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch the India vs South Africa on Fox Sports and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), but be warned that each match is scheduled to begin at 11.30pm AEST. If you're happy to stay up but you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! Outside Australia right now? You can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN (opens in new tab) available.

How to watch India vs South Africa: live stream T20 cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch India vs South Africa via Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 2.30pm BST for every match of the series. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

How to watch India vs South Africa: live stream T20 cricket in New Zealand