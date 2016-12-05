HyperDrive hub lets you connect two monitors to your MacBook Pro

One of the bigger complaints concerning Apple’s new MacBook Pro – particularly the base 13-inch model – is its relative lack of connectivity. A dongle is a potential way round this, of course, and a nifty new offering which claims to be the world’s fastest and most compact Thunderbolt 3 USB-C Hub has just been revealed.

The HyperDrive has been launched on Kickstarter and it’s specifically tailored for the MacBook Pro 2016, plugging into a pair of USB-C ports on one side of the notebook.

The dongle then utilizes 45Gbps bandwidth to drive its selection of 7 ports and enable them all to be used simultaneously if needed.

So what do you get here? An HDMI port, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C port, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, along with SD and microSD card slots (we discuss why we still need an SD card slot on the MacBook Pro in this article).

Dual monitor magic

As mentioned, these can all be used simultaneously, meaning that it’s possible to hook up a Thunderbolt 3 display (up to 8K) at 60Hz and a 4K screen via HDMI at 30Hz at the same time.

Plus the hub’s Thunderbolt 3 port can pipe 100W of power, meaning you can plug in and charge your MacBook Pro at full pelt via the accessory – even the 15-inch MacBook Pro only requires 87W – while having two displays hooked up. (A feat not possible on the base 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar, as it only has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, compared to four on the other models).

As you can see from the images, the HyperDrive is pretty small and neat, with dimensions of 115 x 28.5 x 8.5mm and weighing 34g (it’s fashioned from aluminum).

The hub is available in space gray and silver colors, and you can bag one by backing the project on Kickstarter and putting down $49 (around £40, AU$65) – that’s the cheapest super early bird price, mind, with the recommended price being $99 (around £80, AU$135). The first models (just for super early bird buyers) are planned to ship in February 2017, with volume shipping for other purchasers kicking off in April.