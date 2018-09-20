Huawei Mate 20 Pro could have a clever camera and an odd bezel

The camera hardware on the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro might not be much different to the P20 range, but it sounds like the software could be getting upgraded, as there’s evidence of an Underwater Mode, AI Zoom and more.

The information was found by XDA Developers during an APK teardown of Huawei’s upcoming EMUI software, which means that Huawei is definitely working on these features, but that doesn’t guarantee that they’ll make it into the final build on the Huawei Mate 20 range.

So, that Underwater Mode. According to the information this would allow you to use the volume buttons to take a photo or video and the power key to launch or exit the camera (since the touchscreen won’t really work underwater).

If you’re hoping this means that the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be more water-resistant than the IP67-rated Huawei P20 Pro (which can be submerged up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes, but isn’t really designed for underwater use), then you might be out of luck.

That's because the APK also includes a graphic showing a phone in a bag and a suggestion that Huawei will sell waterproof cases.

You might have to put your phone in a bag for underwater photos. Credit: XDA Developers

Moving on, the APK also includes talk of an AI Zoom, which would use AI to adjust the zoom level so that your subject is always in the center. Then there’s AI Cinema, which would apply filters in real-time when you’re recording video, and Video Bokeh, which would apply a bokeh effect (essentially a blurred background) in videos.

New images with a new detail

This isn’t the only Mate 20 news though, as new photos of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have also emerged.

Shared by reputable leaker Roland Quandt, one shows the phone accompanied by the rumored Freebuds 2 Pro, while the other shows the phone with its screen on.

Image 1 of 2 The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei's rumored wireless earbuds. Credit: Roland Quandt Image 2 of 2 We're not sure what that is on the bottom bezel. Credit: Roland Quandt

Now, the core design is nothing new – this is a handset that has already been leaked extensively, but there’s something odd on the bottom bezel, which Quandt can’t explain. It doesn’t seem to be a logo or a button, but could it possibly be a speaker?

We’re not really sure and it’s not been seen before, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt, especially as the phone in the image looks a bit stretched, though Quandt claims this could just be an issue of perspective or “subpar Photoshop skills of whoever created this marketing pic.” We should know soon, as the Mate 20 range is set to land on October 16.

Via PocketNow and PhoneArena