How to watch The Handmaid's Tale finale online: stream from anywhere in the world

After a season dripping in tension, anarchy and the usual tear-jerking misery of Gilead, The Handmaid's Tale season three has reached its final episode. And while that is sad news, there is a bright side - we've tracked down all of the information you need to watch The Handmaid's Tale finale online.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale online: when and where? We understand that the epic final episode of The Handmaid's Tale season will go live at midnight ET, 9pm PT on Hulu. If you don't live in the US or if you will be out of the country on holiday when it airs, scroll down to see your viewing options.

We've seen June go to hell and back (a good few times now!) and judging from the promos we've seen from the finale, we can imagine a lot of big twists and turns.

What will happen to June? Will Eleanor betray everyone? These are the big questions we're hoping to have answered in this final episode. Considering this season has been extra heart-wrenching (even by The Handmaid's Tale levels!) we're expecting to be left a little bit lost for words.

So, if you're all caught up with the show and are now waiting patiently to watch the final episode, you're in the right place. We've gathered all of the viewing times, best prices and locations to watch The Handmaid's Tale finale online.

If you're not all caught up, you'll need to act very fast to see the finale when it airs! Check our guide to how to watch the whole show for some help. And if you're sadly going to be away on holiday when the last episode goes live, don't worry - we even have tips on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale finale from abroad.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale finale online in the US:

As a Hulu exclusive, it is no surprise that for those in the US, that is the sole place to watch Handmaid's Tale online. Prices start at $5.99 a month with Hulu and go up depending on which package you choose. The final episode is due to go live on the stroke of midnight ET, so that means 9pm on Tuesday, August 13 if you're over on the Pacific Coast.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale finale online in the UK:

If you're trying to catch the big final episode from the UK then the channel to watch from is Channel 4. You can either watch the show live on TV or catch up on All 4. The show is also aired on both Now TV and Sky, however if you go with Now TV it will be a season behind, only showing the first two. We all know Sky isn't the cheapest option so if that's where you're planning on watching it, consult our Sky TV deals first for the best prices.



You'll need to wait though...the final episode will air on Channel 4 on Sunday, August 18 at 9pm in the UK.

How to watch Handmaid's Tale online in Canada:

For those wanting to watch Handmaid's Tale in Canada, Crave is the way to go. You can pay for Crave on a monthly basis or get an annual subscription. If you pay for one month, Crave will usually offer up a second completely free. Prices vary for Crave but you can get packages including Hulu from around $20 for the month. The entire season is now available to watch whenever you want on Crave. The finale episode will go live on Crave on Sunday, 18 August at 9pm ET, 6pm PT.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale online in Australia:

The place to watch The Handmaid's Tale in Australia is SBS. Episodes air every Thursday at 8.30pm AEST but you can then always watch them on SBS on demand. The TV streaming service 'Stan' also has all of the episodes of season three so far and will likely show the last few as well. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and hopefully watch the whole show in that time. Or, pay from just $10 a month to get the service. The next and final episode of Handmaid's Tale will air at 8.30pm on Thursday, August 15.

Watch Handmaid's Tale online from outside your country:

If you find yourself in the unlucky position where you're out of the country, on holiday or temporarily abroad when the Handmaid's Tale finale is on, don't panic just yet - there is still a chance to watch Handmaid's Tale online in all of its glory. Using a little handy trick, you can get around geo-blocks and digital borders using a VPN.

This will allow you to gain access to all the dramatic Handmaid's Tale content without even having to be in one of the countries its airing in by changing your IP. That way you can binge watch the show on your holiday.

