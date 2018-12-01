How to watch Stevenson vs Gvozdyk: live stream today's boxing online from anywhere

Stevenson vs Gvozdyk - where and when? Adonis Stevenson and Oleksandr Gvozdyk will slug it out at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City on Saturday, December 1. The action will get started at 7.45pm ET, 4.45pm PT. That's 12.45am GMT or 11:45am AEDT on Sunday morning, and 5.45am in Gvozdyk's native Ukraine.

Adonis Stevenson, aka Superman, is all set to defend his WBC world light heavyweight title as the longest reigning world champion. That comfortable position could be upset as he takes on the currently undefeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk today. The good news is that you can watch the fight for FREE by using this guide - stick with us to see how to get a Sevenson vs Gvozdyk live stream.

This will be Stevenson's 10th defence of his WBC title as the 41-year-old continues to reign. If he manages to get past a challenging opponent like Gvozdyk, we may see Stevenson go after more titles.

His critics will tell you that Stevenson has played it safe for the last few years, avoiding tough challengers like Sergey Kovalev or Andre Ward. That is until now. While Stevenson is the champ, bookmakers have Gvozdyk as the favourite - but only just. So it should be a tight and very exciting fight indeed. Stevenson's last fight saw the southpaw unable to get his left handed power-shots in, which led to his opponent, Badou Jack, controlling the fight. Stevenson only just kept his title last time on a majority draw.

Follow the instructions below to find out how you can live stream the whole Stevenson vs Gvozdyk fight via your TV or a subscription service, and perhaps with the addition of a VPN, if the country where you are isn't showing the fight.

Stevenson vs Gvozdyk live stream - how to watch for FREE!

Showtime is the place with free Facebook and YouTube action

If you've got a Showtime subscription in the US, this is the best way for you to watch the Stevenson vs Gvozdyk fight. It won't cost you any extra and you'll find it in all the normal places you watch Showtime. It has a variety of different streaming providers including an app for Android and iOS, If you don't subscribe already, there's a seven day FREE trial but you'll need a US registered payment card to be able to use that. After the seven days it'll cost $10.99 a month, so be sure to cancel it if you don't want to keep it going. And here's the really great news. If you want to catch it for free without subscribing, then you can also catch it on the Showtime Facebook and YouTube channels.

Watch the boxing for free from anywhere in the world

If you're outside the North America and still want to watch, you may well be out of luck. Not even the UK has picked it up to broadcast, which is very unusual for such a big fight.

Now we're guessing that Facebook or YouTube option above is looking pretty tempting. We don't blame you, but we're going to take a wild guess that it will be geo-restricted. That means that if you're outside the US, you'll be blocked from watching.

If that indeed is the case, then don't lose hope. That's where using a VPN service is really going to help. Standing for Virtual Private Network, it lets you change your IP address and effectively place it in another country. So you can trick your computer into thinking it's in the US, and then watch the coverage as if you were stateside there. Pretty nifty, eh?

