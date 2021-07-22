How to watch Softball at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Absent from the Olympics for over a decade, softball is back (in time!) for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Like baseball, the sport is well-liked in Japan and will receive high viewership. And you can watch it anywhere you happen to be, with this guide on how to watch an Olympics softball live stream this summer.

Six teams have qualified for the games - Japan, the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Italy.

Hosts Japan won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but they’re going to face stiff competition from all corners. The US has won three consecutive gold medals in softball and they’re the most successful team in the tournament. Australia is a powerful team too, and they’ve consistently won medals in all the Olympic softball games.

In this article, we’ll go over the event’s important dates and look at how you can watch softball at Olympics 2020 live. To know more about the other sporting events, check out this detailed article on how to watch an Olympics live stream. Softball will not be returning for the 2024 Olympics, so make sure you don’t miss the games this time!

- Softball Bronze Medal Game: Tuesday, July 27 from 1pm JST / 5am BST / 12am ET

- Softball Gold Medal Game: Tuesday, July 27 from 8pm JST / 12pm BST / 7am ET

Free Olympics softball live stream

Finding an Olympics softball live stream will not be too difficult since broadcasters across the world are covering the 2020 Olympics. Even better news? Some broadcasters are live-streaming on free-to-air TV, so you can catch all the games for free (with the official Olympics website airing some coverage and programming for for free, too).

In the UK, the BBC and its iPlayer streaming site/app is live-streaming the Olympics for free, and so are the likes of France’s TF1, Kenya’s KTN, and Australia’s Channel 7.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing the best VPN service, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Olympics softball in the US with and without cable

On cable TV in the US, NBC has the broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics. If you have the network on your cable, then you can watch it online via the NBC streaming platform, too. The network's interactive calendar is an easy way to see what is showing when. For those who don’t use cable, there are other streaming services available that have the NBC channel, like Peacock TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and others. Peacock TV is available for a meagre price of $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for an annual plan) and comes with a FREE 7-day trial - though note that much of its programming schedule is given over to multi-sports coverage. This is great for general fans, but maybe a bit frustrating if you want end-to-end action of a specific discipline. Alternatively, Sling TV costs $35/month for the package you need for more comprehensive NBC access. Right now, it’s available for just $10 for the first month as part of a limited time deal. Both these streaming services are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, and on Android and iOS.

How to live stream softball at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Australia’s Channel 7 has the exclusive airing rights for the Tokyo Olympics and it’s free to view. You can view the live broadcast on 7Two, 7Mate, and Channel 7’s streaming service—7plus. You can stream 7plus on iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

FREE Olympics softball live stream in the UK

Great news in the UK... the BBC is airing the Olympics for free to UK residents! BBC One and Two will broadcast over 350 hours of live footage from the Tokyo Olympics. Or you can watch via the online BBC iPlayer to stream the events live. Other streaming platforms covering the Tokyo Olympics are Discovery+ and Eurosport, which claim to have the most comprehensive coverage in the UK. Their subscriptions will cost you £4.99/month and £6.99/month respectively. You can access these services through a range of devices, including Apple TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android. Not in the UK during the 2020 Olympic games? Use a VPN to connect to servers in the UK and catch all the games live.

How to watch Olympics softball in Canada

Canada has several broadcasters airing the Tokyo Olympics—Sportsnet, TSN, CBC, and TLN. Cable users will find the Olympics sports events on any of these networks, and cord-cutters can make use of the OTT offerings from these broadcasters. CBC offers free live streaming, but for Sportsnet and TSN subscriptions you will need to shell out CAD 19.99/month. TLN is only available on cable. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.