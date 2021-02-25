How to watch Punky Brewster 2021 online: stream the new Peacock show from anywhere

Hot on the heels of their reboot of 90s teen show Saved By The Bell, it's now the turn of classic 80s sitcom Punky Brewster to get the revival treatment on NBC streaming service Peacock. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Punky Brewster 2021 online and stream Punky Brewster's Peacock revival from anywhere in the world today.

The original show (1984-1988) centred around a young girl named Penelope "Punky" Brewster, left abandoned by her parents, and followed her new life as a foster child while navigating the trials and tribulations of being a youngster in Reagan-era America.

Watch Punky Brewster 2021 online All 10 episodes of the 2021 Punky Brewster reboot are will be available from Thursday, February 25 on Peacock in the US. Full global TV and streaming details are below. For anybody abroad and away from their usual streaming service, you can always grab a top-quality VPN and stream just like you would at home.

Peacock's 10 episode 2021 Punky Brewster revival reveals that in the intervening years, Punky has become a divorced mum of three kids. Still living in the same apartment where she grew up and trying to get her life back on track, Punky's life takes a turn when she meets a young girl who reminds her of her younger self.

Gone are her trademark bunches, but there's a familiar face nevertheless playing Punky in this update, with Soleil Moon Frye returning to reprise her role as the titular character.

Cherie Johnson is also back as Punky’s best friend Cherie, while Freddie Prinze Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer) guest stars in the opening episode as Punky’s ex-husband.

Mixing the familiar, comforting feel of an 80s sitcom with a big dose of self-aware humour, you can also expect Punky tacking contemporary issues alongside the show's trademark wacky mix-ups. Read on as we explain how to watch Punky Brewster 2021 and stream the reboot online with Peacock today.

How to watch Punky Brewster from outside your country

Heading abroad again now that global travel restrictions are easing? Then trying to tune into Peacock like you would from home is likely going to be impossible because of geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Punky Brewster 2021 online from anywhere

How to watch Punky Brewster 2021 online: stream the revival in the US on Peacock

Punky Brewster's 2020 reboot is launching exclusively on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service, in the US. All 10 episodes will be available to watch online from Thursday, February 25 to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription which costs just $5 a month and can be checked out for nothing thanks to the FREE 1-week Peacock trial. Those who like what they see and think the might be in it for the long haul can save by taking advantage of a Peacock Annual plan. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $10 a month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 10% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from America who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN - if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient. Our latest February 2021 testing reveals that Peacock is working well with our recommended VPN service at the time of publication.

Folks in the UK are out of luck when it currently comes to watching the Punky Brewster reboot, as NBC/Peacock has yet to hatch a deal with a provider to bring the show over to Blighty. There's not even a streaming provider we're aware of offering classic episodes of the original show, but we'll let you know when the 2021 Punky Brewster reboot gets a UK release date - if that ever happens. However, for anyone in the UK from a country where the Punky Brewster reboot is available (which is a great many), there's a more immediate solution. Just grab hold of a reliable VPN and you'll be able to stream the show just like you would at home.

How to watch Punky Brewster 2021 revival online in Canada

NBC has a deal with Corrus Entertainment in Canada that allows the network's channels to broadcast Peacock Originals in the Great White North after they've aired in the US. That means Punky Brewster 2021 episodes air in Canada from Thursday, March 4 on linear TV on the W Network, at 8pm ET/PT, with the channel widely available through Canadian cable providers. Neither offers a streaming-only option, however. For that, you'll need to have a STACKTV add-on to a Prime Video subscription. You can take advantage of a FREE Prime Video trial in Canada today, with STACK also offering a few days of viewing on the house, and it'll have all episodes available for streaming from the same date. If you're outside of Canada or that just sounds too complicated, don't worry - just throw a good VPN in your backpack and you can stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Punky Brewster 2021: stream online in Austraia

Australians have it good when it comes to the Punky Brewster reboot, as VOD service Stan is set to stream the show pretty much in tandem with the US, with episodes available on the service from Friday, February 26. Stan's $10 a month Basic plan provides single-stream, SD quality access to classic and cutting-edge TV series, Stan originals like Bloom and The Other Guy, and blockbuster movies. But upgrading to its Standard (S$14) or Premium ($19) plans will increase the number of devices you can stream to, while also offering an improved HD or 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. Plus, any newbies to the world of Stan can indulge themselves with a hearty 30-day free trial.