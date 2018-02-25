How to watch Arsenal v Man City live stream online for the Carabao Cup final NOW

How to watch Arsenal v Man City Today's match kicks off at 4.30pm, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

The first silverware of the domestic season will be decided today as Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola's men may have had their hopes of a quardruple smashed in their shock FA Cup defeat at Wigan last week, but will be keen to ensure they continue their great season so far with a trophy.

The runaway Premier League leaders will go into the game as favourites, and could be set to welcome back striker Gabriel Jesus from his long-term injury, with Claudio Bravo set to return to the starting line-up

However Arsenal will be keen to spring a minor upset and win their first League Cup title since 1993. Arsene Wenger is set to make several changes to his team, with David Ospina replacing Petr Cech in goal, and Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey due to return to the line-up too.

The game is also given extra intrigue with the inclusion of VAR technology for the first time in a major English final - so hopefully referee Craig Pawson won't need to refer any decisions upstairs.

If you've not managed to get tickets for the big game, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the action online, wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: EFL.com)

1. How to watch Arsenal v Man City Carabao Cup final online

This is the best way to watch Arsenal v Man City Carabao Cup final online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the final online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. You will need to do a fair bit of channel hopping though and a lot of the events won't be available on free channels. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the final.

Where can I watch the Carabao Cup final using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch today's game from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

(Image credit: EFL.com)

2. How to watch the Arsenal v Man City Carabao Cup final in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 3.30pm on the latter.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

The match is available via Now TV, where you can get your hands on a day pass to watch the game for £6.99.

3. How to watch Arsenal v Man City Carabao Cup final in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the Carabao Cup final live, you won't be able to access the Sky Sports live coverage without using a VPN.

In the US, CBS and ESPN are showing the action online, with the match streamed on WatchESPN player (subscription required) or via the CBS Sports app for Android and iOS.

Stay safe during the Carabao Cup final

Photos courtesy of EFL.com