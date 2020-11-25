How to get 'blue tick' on Twitter? New guidelines in place

Micro-blogging site Twitter, which keeps trying out new features regularly, has released plans for its new policy on how people are "verified" on the site. This is one an area Twitter has assured to revamp as there had been plenty of criticism and confusion over its now famous 'blue tick-mark' --- something coveted on the platform.

It had paused the program in 2017 after allegations that the whole process (to get blue-tick) was arbitrary and confusing to many people.

Twitter has now announced that it would relaunch its verification program, including a new public application process, in early 2021. The public feedback period for the new policy opened yesterday, and will run till December 8.

This policy will lay the foundation for future improvements by defining what verification means, who is eligible for verification and why some accounts might lose verification to ensure the process is more equitable, Twitter said.

Twitter also seeks to clarify whether people see the verification badge as a general qualifier of identity, or as an endorsement of that person from Twitter.

This time, Twitter sets out clear ground rules

We're planning to relaunch verification in 2021, but first we want to hear from you.Help us shape our approach to verification on Twitter by letting us know what you think. Take a look at our draft policy and submit your #VerificationFeedback here: https://t.co/0vmrpVtXGJNovember 24, 2020

This time around, Twitter wants to be clear what it is attempting.

It wants to define some of the core types of 'Notable Accounts' that are served by verification. Per the proposed policy, “the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active, ” Twitter said.

The six types of accounts it has identified to start are: a) Government

b) Companies, Brands and Non- Profit Organizations c) News d) Entertainment e) Sports f) Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals.

The blue tick can be taken off, too

Twitter has also put in place rules to automatically remove verification from an account if, for example, it's inactive or if the profile is incomplete, as well as grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules (on hateful conduct, civic integrity or glorification of violence).

“We recognise that there are many verified accounts on Twitter who should not be. We plan to start by automatically removing badges from accounts that are inactive or have incomplete profiles to help streamline our work and to expand this to include additional types of accounts over the course of 2021,” Twitter said.

This version of the policy is a starting point, and we intend to expand the categories and criteria for verification significantly over the next year, Twitter added.

Source: Twitter