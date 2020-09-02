How to change your Twitter password or reset it

Twitter is a microblogging and social networking service with over 186 million active daily users. Most businesses operating online maintain a Twitter account. By following good password management principles, you can ensure that your Twitter account is never hacked.

High-profile Twitter attacks, such as when celebrities, politicians, and other influencers had their Twitter accounts hijacked, remind us all to keep our Twitter passwords secure. In that case, scammers used social engineering to obtain user credentials from Twitter employees. Still, it’s good practice to change your Twitter password periodically to make it harder for hackers to work out your password.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide on how to change your Twitter password or recover your Twitter password if you’ve forgotten your login details.

Twitter has apps for iOS and Android, and the process of changing your password differs slightly on each platform. For this article, we’ll keep things simple by showing you how to change your password through the Twitter website. If you’ve forgotten your Twitter password altogether, you can also use our guide to recover your Twitter account.

Click on More in the menu on the left (Image credit: Future)

How to change your Twitter password

To change your Twitter password, first click on More in the main Twitter menu found on the left of the interface. A secondary menu will pop up, and choose Settings and privacy.

Choose Settings and Privacy from the pop-up menu (Image credit: Future)

The Settings page has many options.

Select Password (Image credit: Future)

The one you’re looking for is Password, on the right of the screen. This will bring you to the Change Password page.

Enter your old password and new password into the form (Image credit: Future)

Type your current password and then enter your new password twice. Choose a password that’s difficult for anyone to guess. Click Save, and your Twitter password will be updated to your new choice.

Choose Forgot password? on the Twitter login page to start the password reset process (Image credit: Future)

How to reset your Twitter password

If you’ve forgotten your Twitter password, click Forgot password? on the front page. You’ll be asked to enter your email, phone number, or username. (Note that if you enter a username, you’ll still be asked for your email address, so just enter your email address.) Click Continue to send a password reset link to your registered email address. Click the Reset password link in the email when you receive it.

From there, type your new password twice. Remember, a strong password will include letters, numbers, and punctuation marks. You should use a password for Twitter that’s unique and not used on any other website.

Click Submit to change your password. You’ll automatically be logged out of all your active Twitter sessions, so you’ll need to enter your new password to log in again, but you will have regained access to your Twitter account.