Honor X10 gets spotted on TENAA with images

The successor of the Honor 9X ( review ) has finally appeared on China’s TENAA database revealing many important aspects of its hardware and design. Interestingly, the handset will be called Honor X10 instead of Honor 10X, as confirmed by Honor at the Global Mobile Internet Conference 2020.

Two new Honor models, TEL-AN00 and TEL-AN00a, have been identified on the database and the uploaded images show an Honor branding. Combining this with previous leaks, it is likely that these two models are variants of the Honor X10. The TENAA entry gives us a lot of data to chew on.

In terms of design, we’re looking at a rear camera layout similar to the Honor 30 although the sensors could be completely different. The gradient colours are eerily similar to the ‘3D Prism’ gradients we saw on the Galaxy A70s. It also looks like the Honor X10 will inherit the pop-up front camera from its predecessor.

As far as specifications go, leaks suggest a 6.63-inch display operating at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels although it is an LCD panel. This display will be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery that supports up to 22.5 W fast charging. Although, the TENAA database confirms the battery and screen size.

The mysterious quad camera setup also draws a lot of attention although there's no official information regarding it. Taking cues from its predecessor, we could see a 64MP main sensor as the Honor 9X had a 48MP shooter.

Rumours suggest that the Honor X10 will be a 5G mid-range phone powered by the recently-launched Kirin 820 5G chipset. And judging from the certifications it has passed through, we could very much see it launch next month in China.