Here's how the Panasonic G100 compares to its vlogging and YouTube camera rivals

The Panasonic G100 has jumped aboard the increasingly crowded bandwagon marked 'vlogging camera', but how exactly does it compare to the very best YouTube cameras out there?

While we won't be able to tell for sure until we've tested it thoroughly, it's possible to get an early idea by comparing the G100's CV to those of its closest rivals: the Sony ZV-1, Canon EOS M50, Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III and Fujifilm X-T200. And that's what we've done below.

A quick look at the comparison table tells us the Panasonic G100 has carved out its own vlogging niche thanks to its combination of mini DSLR styling, a built-in viewfinder, and the promise of strong audio from its Nokia Ozo-equipped three-mic system.

Whether that unique combination will be appealing enough to YouTubers, or enough to overcome the camera's lack of phase-detect autofocus, is another matter. You can read our early impressions in our hands-on Panasonic G100 review.

The G100 certainly does tick most of the vlogging camera boxes. Broadly speaking, there are five things that a good vlogging camera needs: an articulated screen, good autofocus, some form of built-in stabilization, strong audio options and, increasingly, the option to livestream directly from the camera.

Panasonic G100 vs Sony ZV-1 vs Canon EOS M50 vs Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III vs Fujifilm X-T200 Panasonic G100 Sony ZV-1 Canon EOS M50 Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Fujifilm X-T200 Price (body only) $749 (with lens) / £589 / AU$1,099 $749 / £699 / AU$1,299 $479 / £499 / AU$739 $999 / £1,049 / $1,649 $599 / £649 / AU$1185 Sensor 20.3MP Four Thirds MOS 20.1MP 1-inch CMOS 24.1MP APS-C CMOS 20.4MP Four Thirds MOS 24MP APS-C Autofocus DFD AF (contrast-based) Hybrid AF (phase and contrast) Dual Pixel CMOS AF Hybrid AF (phase and contrast) Hybrid AF (phase and contrast) Stabilization 5-axis hybrid IS Optical/digital SteadyShot Digital IS 5-axis IBIS Digital IS Video 4K/30p (10 mins) 4K/30p (unlimited) 4K/24p (30 mins) 4K/24p (30 mins) 4K/30p (15 mins) Audio Three-mic / 3.5mm mic input Three-mic / 3.5mm mic input Two-mic / 3.5mm mic input Two-mic / 3.5mm mic input Two-mic / 3.5mm mic input EVF 3,680k-dot EVF None 2,360k dot EVF 2,360k-dot EVF 2,360k-dot EVF Size/weight 115.6x82.5x54.2mm / 345g 105.5x60x43.5mm / 294g 116.3x88.1x58.7mm/387g 125.3x85.2x49.7mm / 414g 121x83.7x55.1 / 370g

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Built for vlogging

Unfortunately, the G100 won't be compatible with Panasonic's new Lumix streaming software due to a hardware limitation, which is a shame. But it ticks most of the other boxes, thanks to its three-inch articulated touchscreen, fixe-axis image stabilization, and the combination of its new Ozo Audio-boosted microphones and a 3.5mm microphone input.

Unusually for a camera this small, the G100 also has a high-resolution 3,680k-dot viewfinder, which is a boon for both stills photography and for those who like to shoot lots of video from behind the camera, rather than in front of it.

Its main shortcomings compared to its rivals above are around autofocus (the G100 has contrast-based DFD autofocus, rather than true hybrid AF), and sensor size, with the Canon EOS M50 and Fujifilm X-T200 packing larger APS-C sensors at a similar price.

Will the Panasonic G100 get caught in a no man's land between the pocketable Sony ZV-1 and its APS-C (or even full-frame) rivals? Or does it hit something of a sweet spot for features and price? We'll bring you our full verdict very soon, but in the meantime check out our hands-on Panasonic G100 review.